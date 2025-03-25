As the Philippine aviation industry continues to expand, Clark is emerging as a prime location for investment and innovation, with stakeholders from across the sector recognizing its potential as the country’s leading aviation incubation hub. The Aviation Summit Workshop in Clark, the first in a series of pre-event workshops leading to the 2025 Philippine Aviation Summit, was spearheaded by Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) on March 12, in collaboration with the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP). The workshop brought together key industry leaders to explore distinct opportunities in Clark and the city’s critical role in shaping the future of Philippine aviation.

Clark International Airport: Expanding Global Connectivity

Clark International Airport (CRK) operator Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD Corp.) provided a comprehensive airport briefing and facility tour, led by Tourism Development Officer Raquel Angelou Ermino, Head of Traffic Development Jasmin Reyes, and Senior Commercial Development Officer Bea Liwanag. Industry experts highlighted its modern infrastructure, strategic location, and business-friendly policies, which make it a compelling alternative to Metro Manila’s congested air hubs.

“The Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD) fully supports the initiatives of the ECCP and AsBAA leading towards a successful aviation summit. We thank the ECCP and AsBAA for choosing to give the spotlight to Clark and CRK as a premier aviation destination in the region,” said LIPAD CEO and President Noel Manankil, highlighting Clark’s business aviation opportunities, competitive advantages over other regions, and seamless integration with Central Luzon’s economic and logistics landscape.

Clark’s Role as an Aviation Capital and the Expansion of MRO Services

A key highlight of the session was a briefing on Clark as an Aviation Capital, led by Melissa Feliciano, New Business Venture Head and Chief Urban Planner at Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC). The presentation emphasized Clark’s critical aviation infrastructure. These advancements reinforce Clark’s position as a top destination for aviation-related investments and a key driver of regional economic growth.

CIAC President Jojit Alcazar also underscored the strategic role of aviation logistics in strengthening the country’s connectivity and competitiveness.

“As nations like ours strive to integrate more deeply into the global economy, successful civil aviation logistics projects have emerged as critical enablers of development,” Mr. Alcazar stated.

He highlighted Clark Aviation Capital as a cornerstone of this vision, with seven flagship projects spanning agro-logistics, aviation, and business tourism. These initiatives aim to attract investments, create new revenue streams, and enhance economic and food security, all of which are crucial in solidifying the Philippines’ role in regional and global trade.

“CIAC’s Clark Aviation Capital projects will support the development of export-oriented industries by providing efficient access to international markets,” he added.

Looking ahead, Mr. Alcazar reaffirmed CIAC’s long-term commitment to positioning Clark as a premier aviation hub in the region.

“CIAC is committed to its mandate to leverage the potential of aviation logistics to boost economic growth and strengthen the aviation sector. In the next 10 years, we continue to build up for it to be a real aviation hub not only in the Philippines but in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Further reinforcing Clark’s role in aviation development, Dave Carter, Task Force Head of CIAC, presented the Clark International Aviation Campus, an initiative designed to develop human capital and support the region’s growing aviation sector. With investments in training programs, workforce development, and partnerships with global aviation leaders, Clark is poised to become the country’s premier center for aviation education and talent incubation, ensuring a steady pipeline of skilled professionals to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

Industry Leaders Recognize Clark’s Potential

Reflecting on the workshop’s success, AsBAA Chairman of the Board Phil Balmer emphasized the importance of Clark’s continued development in driving aviation excellence in the Philippines.

“Clark offers the space, infrastructure, and government backing that the aviation industry needs to thrive. With its growing capabilities in MRO and business aviation, Clark is well on its way to becoming the Philippines’ premier aviation hub,” said Mr. Balmer.

ECCP Aviation Committee Co-Chairperson Atty. Manolito Manalo, who also sits as AsBAA Philippine Chapter Co-Chair, reinforced the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the growth of the aviation industry, particularly in regional hubs like Clark that present significant investment opportunities.

“The ECCP remains committed to advocating for policies and initiatives that foster aviation growth, and Clark is a prime example of a region that holds immense potential. Through our North and Central Luzon Business Council, we actively support initiatives that drive investments and business opportunities in Clark and the surrounding regions. We look forward to continuing our engagement in making the Philippines a more competitive player in the global aviation landscape,” Atty. Manalo emphasized.

Following the briefings, a specialized Aircraft Maintenance Workshop hosted by Metrojet featured insights from its General Manager Rudgen Guzman, Wingbox CEO/Managing Director Engr. Dar Sosa, and Alpha Aviation Group Head of Training Capt. Vic Casibang. The session provided AsBAA and ECCP members with valuable perspectives on best practices, technological advancements, and innovations in aircraft maintenance and repair.

The workshop also included insights from AsBAA Chairman Phil Balmer and AsBAA Board of Governors Member Max Motschmann, who highlighted key industry trends and opportunities for strengthening business aviation and MRO capabilities in the region.

The event concluded with networking cocktails, allowing attendees to foster industry partnerships and explore new business opportunities within Clark’s rapidly expanding aviation ecosystem.

Looking Ahead: 2025 Philippine Aviation Summit

The 2025 Aviation Summit Workshop in Clark serves as a prelude to the 2025 Philippine Aviation Summit, happening on Oct. 8-9, 2025, at the Grand Ballroom, Marriott Hotel Manila. As the premier gathering of aviation leaders, regulators, and stakeholders, the Summit will dive deeper into key issues such as infrastructure development, sustainability, air traffic modernization, and the future of business aviation in the Philippines.

With Clark increasingly being recognized as a top destination for aviation investments, discussions from this workshop will help shape policies and business strategies leading up to the summit.

For more information about the 2025 Philippine Aviation Summit, email avsummit@eccp.com.

