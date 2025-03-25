Belle Corporation Notice of 2025 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Please be advised that Belle Corporation will conduct its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting in hybrid format on April 28, 2025 at 2 p.m.

To all Stockholders:

The annual meeting of the stockholders of Belle Corporation (the “Company”) will be held on April 28, 2025, Monday at 2:00 p.m. to take up the following:

Agenda:

Call to Order Proof of Notice of Meeting and Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 31, 2024 Approval of 2024 Operations and Results Ratification of all Acts of the Board of Directors and Management during their term of office Election of Directors for 2025-2026 Appointment of External Auditors Other Matters Adjournment

The meeting will be in hybrid format wherein the Chairman of the Meeting, the Secretary of the Meeting, the members of the Board of Directors, and other Officers will be attending in person at the City of Dreams Manila, Entertainment City, Macapagal Avenue corner Aseana Avenue, Parañaque City; the stockholders will be participating by remote communication via Zoom Webinar. The voting shall be conducted in absentia through the Company’s secure online voting facility.

Please refer to Annex A for a brief explanation of each agenda item for approval.

The Board of Directors has fixed the end of trading hours of the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. on March 28, 2025 as the record date to determine the stockholders entitled to receive the notice of meeting, to participate via remote communication, and to vote in absentia at such meeting, and any adjournment thereof.

The meeting will be streamed live, and stockholders may attend the meeting by registering via asmregister.bellecorp.com and submitting the supporting documents listed there until 12:00 noon of April 18, 2025, Friday. All information submitted shall be verified and validated by the Corporate Secretary.

Stockholders who wish to cast votes through a proxy may accomplish the corresponding proxy form (which need not be notarized) and submit the same on or before April 15, 2025. Scanned forms may be sent electronically through corsec@bellecorp.com, while paper copies shall be sent to the office of the Corporate Secretary at 2704 East Tower, Philippine Stock Exchange Centre, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City.

Stockholders who successfully registered can cast their votes in absentia through the Company’s secure online voting facility for this meeting. In order to participate remotely, they will also be provided with access to the meeting that will be held virtually. The “Guidelines for Participation via Remote Communication and Voting in Absentia” as appended to the Information Statement labeled as “Schedule A” together with the Information Statement, Annual Report on SEC Form 17-A (once available) and other pertinent materials for the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting will be posted in the Company’s website https://www.bellecorp.com/ASM2025 and PSE Edge.

Pasig City, February 28, 2025

JASON C. NALUPTA

Corporate Secretary

