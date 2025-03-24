Your next corporate trip should only be held in Palawan’s best resort

Now that summer is officially in full swing, companies are starting to prepare for their annual team building trips and are beginning the search for the perfect destination. When it comes to the ultimate retreat, Puerto Princesa in Palawan has always been a go-to for many reasons. From natural wonders and tourist spots, to culture and cuisine, this destination fits the bill. Make sure to choose Astoria Palawan as your tropical home to further take your trip up a notch! Astoria Hotels and Resorts’ most eco-friendly property to date is the perfect choice for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) of all kinds, and we are rounding up the reasons why:

Wide range of accommodation options

Astoria Palawan has the perfect accommodation for all types of groups. Whether you are traveling solely with your core team or with the whole company, you are sure to feel right at home in their cozy spaces. They have a total of 198 rooms and suites that fall under 5 categories: Superior Room, Superior Plus Room, Deluxe Room, One-Bedroom Suite, and Two-Bedroom Suite. Each one offers the comforts of home and the luxury of a deluxe resort. Sleep or lounge after a day of brainstorming and alignments? The choice is yours!

MICE-ready spaces

Aptly called as the ultimate “WorkPlays” in paradise, Astoria Palawan offers amenities for both work and play! Its biggest highlight is its very own events space called the Mangrove Conference & Convention Center By Astoria. This 439-square meter outlet houses one main convention hall with a maximum guest capacity of 450 persons, one function room called Raffia that can accommodate up to 100 guests, and 2 function rooms called Dao and Buri that can accommodate up to 50 guests each. So, whether you are planning to hold a big corporate event or just a strategic meeting, Mangrove has the space to cater to your needs.

After a day of hard work, make sure to treat your team to a much-needed foodie adventure at Astoria Palawan’s outlet, Aqua Cena, or nightcap in our very own sports bar, Halo Dome. These spaces are 302 and 115 square meters in size respectively, and can be closed out to accommodate your team exclusively.

Other great options are the beachfront areas of The Reserve and The Habitat which are 280 and 150 square meters respectively. While these are more often reserved for weddings and socials events, your team can also host your special celebrations here.

Its very own aquatic playground

Aside from Mangrove Conference & Convention Center, another highlight for guests of Astoria Palawan is the Palawan Waterpark By Astoria, which is the largest aquatic playground in Puerto Princesa. This 1-hectare water wonderland is ready to bring out the inner child of your subordinates and even bosses! With the exhilarating Velocity and Vortex Aqua Slides, exciting Surf’s Up Pool, relaxing St. Paul River Ride, and even the Tumbling Buckets Zone, Marine Sanctuary, and Batak Misters which are meant for the little ones, you guys will surely have the best time!

Not one, but six dining outlets

Your team is bound to work up an appetite after all your activities! Good thing Astoria Palawan has six dining outlets that you can choose from: The Reserve offers local and international cuisines, as well as buffets, to satisfy that hunger; The Habitat invites guests to the ultimate seafood paluto experience; Aqua Cena completes your Palawan Waterpark By Astoria visit with a scrumptious feast; Fine Nest, Rise & Roast offers delectable snacks, drinks, and desserts; Halo Dome features the ultimate nightcap; and Pinoy Street Bites gives you a taste of the best Filipino street food.

Complete amenities for the ultimate tropical lifestyle

Your teambuilding trip should also include unadulterated fun! Good thing Astoria Palawan has all the amenities to complete your stay.

To cool down amid this summer heat, you can choose to take a dip in one or all of their three swimming pools: The Pod, The Premier Pod, and Nestling Pool. If you are ready to break a sweat or craving for the ultimate R&R, the resort also has its very own gym and spa. Want a bit more time under the sun? Try your hand at their Putting Green. If you want some plain, old fun, then a trip to their Recreational Center is a must. It has a videoke room, billiard tables, boardgames, and even video games!

The best of Puerto Princesa

While the resort is a great jump-off point for famous tours, such Puerto Princesa Underground River, El Nido, Honda Bay, and Port Barton, which you can visit for a fee, Astoria Palawan offers a free sandbar tour to its checked-in guests, as well as complimentary transfers to Pakpak-Lauin Beach.

Need a virtual tour? Let Sam YG give you a glimpse of what you can expect when you choose Astoria Palawan for your next corporate destination!

As you can see, Astoria Palawan has everything you need for the ultimate teambuilding trip! So, get the ball rolling with the preparations and contact their team at:

Email: sales@astoriapalawan.com and sales.ppc@astoria.com.ph

Mobile: (+63) 917-559-4341, (+63) 998-597-6831, (+63) 917-585-4435,

and (+63) 998-843-6297

Landline: (+63 2) 8687-1111 loc. 8016 and 8302 and (+63 48) 241-0083

Make sure to visit their official channels, too:

Website: www.astoriapalawan.com

Facebook and Instagram: @astoriapalawan

TikTok: @theastoriagroup

YouTube: @astoriahotelsandresorts

Choose #AlwaysAstoria and be on your way to your best company trip yet!

