Leading mobility company brings motorsports closer to Filipinos through racing school

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently held the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Academy Philippines (TGRA) at the Clark International Speedway, where aspiring racers got to experience the thrill of the racetracks for themselves.

During the first half of the program, participants were oriented on the basics of racing, proper racing etiquette, car control techniques, and braking points on the track.

1 of 2

In the second half of the program, students got to apply what they had learned during the orientation through guided track activities. The slalom activity tested the participants’ agility, while the ‘follow the leader’ activity allowed them to get a feel of the racetrack’s straights and corners by following the racing line.

The TGRA was met with enthusiasm by first timers, who composed a majority of the participants:

“I race go karts, so I wanted to try driving a car – to see kung anong pinagkaiba. It’s almost the same, but also different because the car is bigger. For me, I feel like mas masaya ito,” shared Karis Alexandra Santos.

“Since bata pa ako mahilig ako sa kotse and manood ng racing. I’m also fascinated by the mechanical aspects of cars. Kaya I took the opportunity to sign up nung nakita ko na may slot sa TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Academy,” shared Nemuel Obas.

“The TGRA makes it more accessible to get into this sport. It was beyond my expectations. Akala ko yung first few exercises lang gagawin namin – yung avoiding the cones and braking. Yun pala we also get to go around the track a few times and at a good speed,” shared Miguel Corrales.

“Pangarap ko makapag-drive sa speedway, sa track – yung ma-experience yung ganitong driving environment at ma-enhance yung skills ko, so inencourage ako ng mga anak ko mag-enroll [sa TGRA]” shared Javi Rios.

“As a woman in motorsports, I’m excited to promote diversity and break down barriers in a traditionally male-dominated sport. I think the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Academy is the perfect place to bring this passion of mine to life,” shared Ella Nicole Bornilla.

1 of 2

“The TGRA is our way of making motorsports more accessible to racing fans,” shared TMP Assistant Vice President for Marketing Services Andy Ty. “We’ll have more batches of the TGRA this year, so we invite those who missed this first batch to join us in the next ones.”

The TGRA was launched in 2014 as a training ground for hopefuls looking to kick start their racing career. Some graduates of the program have gone on to pursue professional racing careers, with some participating in the TGR Philippine Cup, TMP’s premier racing series.

Racing fans can continue to join in the fun at Race Weekend 1 of the TGR Philippine Cup, which will be happening this Saturday, March 22, 2025 at the Clark International Speedway. Admission is free.

The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Academy Philippines is accredited by the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP) and brought to you by Official Fuel & Lubricants Partner Petron and Official Tire Partner GT Radial. This event is also supported by Toyota Financial Services Philippines, myTOYOTA Wallet, Denso, AVT, 3M, ROTA, Tuason Racing, OMP, and Kinto One.

For more information on the TGRA and other TGRA events, visit https://toyota.com.ph/tgrphilippines. Follow TOYOTA GAZOO Racing on Facebook and Instagram and TMP’s official pages—Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook and Instagram, ToyotaMotorPH on Twitter, and join the Viber community at Toyota PH for updates.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.