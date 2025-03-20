By Mon Abrea

The Philippines is not exempt from the global dilemma of fashion-driven waste and environmental damage. A recent study revealed that Filipino youth are significant drivers of the fast fashion industry, lured by brands that create a constant “need” for new clothes. What many don’t realize is that this craving for the latest styles feeds a much bigger issue.

The problem goes beyond overconsumption. Instead of donating or recycling, many Filipinos dispose of clothes prematurely — about 3 in 10 people discard clothing after just one wear. Fast fashion fuels this habit, normalizing the replacement of cheap, outdated clothing with fresh, trendier items. This creates a relentless cycle of waste.

Global brands operating in the Philippines often hide behind eco-friendly facades while promoting unsustainable practices. For example, “Fashion Company A” introduced a garment collection program offering a 15% discount for old clothes. While this sounds like a green initiative, experts argue it merely drives more consumption, leading to more resource depletion and waste. Rather than promoting genuine sustainability, it locks consumers into brand loyalty at the environment’s expense.

At its core, fast fashion is all about profit — producing clothes rapidly and inexpensively, often disregarding long-term consequences.

If left unchecked, textile manufacturing — primarily driven by fast fashion — could emit 60% more carbon emissions by 2030.

Without proper consumer education, meaningful changes in shopping habits, access to sustainable alternatives, and strong government policies, the Philippines could face severe threats to vital resources — clean water, fresh air, and waste management capacities.

Balancing Personal Choices with Sustainability

I admit I’ve received criticism for favoring Zara as my go-to brand while advocating for sustainability. I see the contradiction. Zara, like many fast fashion brands, thrives on high production volumes and short-lived trends, which clash with true sustainability. However, I also recognize its steps towards improvement, such as the “Join Life” collection and pledges to use sustainable materials.

But let’s be clear — brands need to back up their promises with real action. Accountability should not end with marketing campaigns; it must transform how they operate.

Consumers like us play a big role, too. We must choose brands that prioritize transparency and responsibility. Of course, our choices are influenced by budget, availability, and convenience. Still, sustainability is about making the best choices within our reach — even if perfection is not an option.

Personally, I extend the life of my Zara suits. I wear them to almost every TV interview, tax briefing, conference, and Senate hearing. Over the past two years, these suits have accompanied me to over 50 destinations worldwide. My collection includes coats in nearly every color and style — many bought directly from Madrid.

I also ensure these clothes get reused. I pass them on to employees and nephews, and when I moved to Harvard, I even sold some of my suits. This blend of practicality and sustainability keeps me grounded in my choices.

Turning Sustainability into Opportunity

Shifting to sustainability in fashion, film, and art is not only good for the environment — it’s also smart business. A Global Carbon Tax (GCT) on the Creative Sector could push these industries to innovate, reduce their carbon footprints, and set an example for others to follow.

Being sustainable is now a selling point. More consumers are choosing brands that show genuine social and environmental responsibility. Those who adapt — whether designers, filmmakers, or artists — stand to gain increased loyalty and financial rewards.

Governments also have a part to play. By offering tax incentives for green businesses, enforcing waste management regulations, and supporting international carbon taxation, they can accelerate progress. Policy makers must craft laws that reward sustainable practices and penalize greenwashing.

The journey to a sustainable creative industry won’t be easy, but with innovation and shared responsibility, a world less burdened by climate change is within reach.

Through everyday choices — whether as consumers, business owners, or policy makers — we all hold the power to drive change. It’s time to turn trends into lasting impact, not just fleeting style.

