The Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) is set to bring the Franchise Negosyo Para Sa Region II to SM City Tuguegarao on March 21-22, 2025. This much-anticipated event aims to empower aspiring entrepreneurs by showcasing a wide array of franchise opportunities through business matching and educational seminars.

The event will feature over 20 exhibitors representing more than 200 brands, allowing visitors to know some of the most promising and successful franchise concepts available in the market. Aspiring franchisees and business owners will also have the chance to explore business opportunities and gain valuable knowledge on smart franchise investments.

One of the event’s key highlights is the free seminar, “How to Invest in the Right Franchise,” where a franchising expert will share the do’s and don’ts of franchising, selecting and managing franchise businesses, and, most importantly, the signs of a franchise scam. This seminar aims to guide attendees in making informed decisions to ensure franchise business success.

The Franchise Negosyo Para Sa Region II Expo and How to Invest in the Right Franchise Seminar are free to attend and will officially open on Friday, March 21, at 10:00 a.m. Whether you are a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting your business journey, this event offers a unique opportunity to learn, connect, and grow in the franchising sector.

To register, visit https://www.pfa.org.ph/regionalevents.

The Franchise Negosyo Para sa Region II is supported by DTI, OWWA, PCCI Region II, Local Chambers, SM Supermalls, PLDT Enterprise, Carrier — The Air Authority, Grainsmart Café, and Miguelitos Ice Cream.

