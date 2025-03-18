March is Fire Prevention Month in the Philippines, officially recognized under Presidential Proclamation No. 115-A. This nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness about fire safety. With fire incidents typically peaking during summer, this annual observance serves as an important reminder of the devastating impact of fires and the need for preventive measures to safeguard lives and property.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), fire incidents increased from 16,387 cases in 2023 to 18,217 in 2024 — a whopping 10.6%. This underscores the need for stronger fire readiness efforts. Here are five measures to help you secure your loved ones:

Keep Electrical Systems in Check

Faulty wiring and overloaded outlets are among the leading causes of residential fires. Ensure electrical systems are well-maintained, avoid plugging too many devices into a single outlet, and replace damaged cords immediately.

Practice Safe Cooking Habits

Kitchen fires are among the most common household fire incidents. Never leave cooking unattended, keep flammable materials away from stoves, and ensure gas tanks are properly installed and maintained.

Store Flammable Materials Properly

Households and businesses should store flammable substances, such as gasoline, paint, and chemicals, in well-ventilated areas away from heat sources. Proper storage reduces the risk of accidental ignition and fire outbreaks. Additionally, never place curtains, papers, or clothes near stoves, heaters, or candles — small oversights can lead to major disasters.

Invest in a Fire Extinguisher

Equip your home or business with a fire extinguisher. This will allow you to respond quickly to small fires before they escalate into a full-blown disaster.

Get insurance to reduce the financial impact of a fire incident.

Unfortunately, incidents can still occur, and they can strip your family of your hard-earned assets and savings. This is why getting insured is important. Contrary to popular belief, insurance doesn’t have to be costly — going without it is what can be truly expensive.

Meijhen Maulanin, Brand Manager of Palawan Group of Companies’ microinsurance arm, ProtekTODO, emphasized: “Insurance, in general, is often underrated in our country. While some people recognize its value, many still overlook certain types of coverage. Most individuals tend to focus on health, life, and personal accident insurance, but they may be missing out on the crucial protection that fire cash assistance offers. Although less common, this type of coverage provides invaluable peace of mind in the event of the unexpected. This Fire Prevention Month, we encourage everyone not only to learn how to prevent fires but also to be prepared in case they occur.”

For only P99, Palawan ProtekTODO Fire 99 provides up to P30,000 in fire cash assistance and an accidental death benefit of up to P10,000, offering an affordable and reliable safety net for individuals and families.

Fire prevention starts with awareness, but true preparedness means having a safety net when the unexpected happens. While we take precautions to avoid fires, accidents can still happen — often when we least expect them. Get Palawan ProtekTODO Fire 99 today at any Palawan Pawnshop — Palawan Express Pera Padala branch, via the PalawanPay App, or through the official Palawan ProtekTODO stores on Lazada and Shopee.

ABOUT PALAWAN GROUP OF COMPANIES

The Palawan Group of Companies (PGC ) includes products and services such as Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala, Palawan ProtekTODO, Palawan Credit, and PalawanPay. A brand trusted by Filipinos for almost four decades, PGC is one of the fastest-growing financial institutions in the country. With its strength in remittance and pawning services, the company is the market leader in the industry and has over 70,000 branches, Pera Padala outlets, and PalawanPay Money Shops nationwide.

Palawan Group of Companies offers a wide range of services, including pawning, domestic and international remittances, microinsurance, bills payment, electronic mobile phone loading, cash-in and cash-out of e-wallets, money exchange, ATM withdrawal, and cash disbursements. Additionally, the company sells jewelry and gold bars, catering to customers looking to invest in valuable assets.

Palawan Group of Companies introduced PalawanPay, an e-wallet app that allows users to send and receive remittances anytime, anywhere. PalawanPay is the company’s latest digital solution, offering faster, safer, and more convenient transactions. In addition to remittances, the app provides access to other financial services, including bills payments, mobile load top-ups, and scan-to-pay QR Ph codes. The app also features integrated functionality for pawn renewal, purchasing jewelry and gold items, ProtekTODO personal insurance, and claiming international remittances.

Palawan Group of Companies is supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

For more information, go to Palawan Pawnshop and PalawanPay websites.

