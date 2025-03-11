In a striking show of solidarity and empowerment, Babae Ako Partylist launched its first-ever Lady Riders Motorcade, gathering hundreds of women motorcyclists in celebration of Women’s Month. The Lady Riders Motorcade served as both a symbolic and literal road to gender equality, promoting the Partylist’s mission of inclusivity and representation.

Women in the motorcycle community have long faced discrimination and skepticism about their capabilities, but events like this challenge those outdated notions. The participants, coming from different walks of life, shared a common goal: to break barriers and push for greater recognition of women in spaces where they are often underrepresented. Some were professional riders, while others were everyday commuters who found freedom and empowerment in riding.

Babae Ako Partylist First Nominee Shantal D. led the event alongside fellow nominees, delivering a powerful message: “This event is more than just a ride — it’s a declaration that women can break barriers in any field,” Ms. Shantal D. said in her speech. “Babae Ako Partylist is committed to ensuring that women, whether in transport, business, or leadership, receive the recognition and opportunities they deserve.”

The Partylist continues to push for legislative measures that support gender equality, women’s safety, and economic empowerment. Advocates and supporters are hopeful that the momentum generated by the motorcade will inspire further initiatives that promote inclusivity in various fields.

The event concluded with an electrifying atmosphere, as riders expressed their excitement for future gatherings that celebrate women’s strength and independence. With the success of this event, supporters and advocates look forward to more initiatives that drive the message of women’s empowerment forward — not just on the roads, but in every aspect of society.

As Women’s Month progresses, Babae Ako Partylist remains steadfast in its advocacy, ensuring that Filipinas continue to make strides in breaking barriers, claiming spaces, and asserting their rightful place in all industries. The Lady Riders Motorcade was not just a celebration — it was a powerful movement that reinforced the undeniable strength of women in the Philippines and beyond.

