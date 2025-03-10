The 19-storey International Corporate Plaza offers varying office layout sizes, unique and first-in-Iloilo shared amenities, and even EV-ready parking slots

Property giant Megaworld, the leading office developer in Iloilo with a 46% share of total supply as per latest data from Colliers International, is once again redefining the landscape with a groundbreaking new tower packed with innovative, first-in-Iloilo features and amenities.

The 19-storey International Corporate Plaza is Megaworld’s first office-for-sale development and is strategically located at the financial district of the company’s expansive 72-hectare Iloilo Business Park in Mandurriao, Iloilo City.

ICP offers 301 prime office units ranging from 26 sq.m. to 60 sq.m., catering to local businesses, entrepreneurs, and professional firms specializing in marketing, consultancy, and legal services. Notably, it will also house the Western Visayas regional office of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

ICP introduces first-of-its-kind amenities in the Iloilo office market, including two boardrooms, three meeting rooms, co-working spaces, and breakout rooms. It also features an executive lounge, an elegantly designed lobby and hallways, and a roof deck garden that provides a refreshing escape with panoramic views of the bustling cityscape and Guimaras Island. It also boasts ample parking spaces with provisions for charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs).

More than its standout features, ICP serves as a catalyst for inclusive growth, providing local businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals with topnotch office space packed with amenities and access to modern conveniences including world-class accommodations such as Richmonde Hotel Iloilo and Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo as well as lifestyle destinations including Festive Walk Iloilo and Festive Walk Parade.

The building is also 28 minutes away from the Iloilo International Airport, and 10-minutes walking distance from Iloilo Business Park Transport Hub. Tenants will also have access to all types of public transportation including PUJs, modernized jeepneys, shuttle service, Grab and taxis.

“Through the International Corporate Plaza, we aim to empower local businesses and professionals in Iloilo and from across the region with the opportunity to own premium office spaces in a prime location like Iloilo Business Park, combining investment value with top-tier amenities, seamless connectivity and utmost convenience. The International Corporate Plaza offers strong investment value, with property prices rising 25% since pre-selling began in 2019, reflecting high demand and growth potential in the Iloilo City office market,” says Jennifer Palmares – Fong, Head of Sales and Marketing, Megaworld Visayas.

Megaworld, the country’s biggest office developer and landlord, currently has over 150,000 sq.m. of office space in its portfolio in Iloilo. These office buildings are situated inside the 72-hectare Iloilo Business Park township and have become home to 12 multinational companies, mostly BPO firms, generating more than 36,000 jobs for Ilonggos.

Over the years, Megaworld has already completed 11 office buildings in Iloilo Business Park including One Global Place, One Fintech Place, One Techno Place, Two Global Place, Two Fintech Place, Two Techno Place, Three Techno Place, Richmonde Tower, Festive Walk Office 1 and 2, and Festive Walk Business Hub.

Megaworld is further expanding its office footprint in Iloilo with ICP, and the 12-storey Enterprise One.Another office building, the 12-storey Enterprise Two is also set for completion within the year.

