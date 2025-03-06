By Sarah Tabing

March marks International Women’s Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the remarkable contributions of women across various industries. At Global Dominion, we take immense pride in our commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace—one where women thrive and lead. With women comprising 51% of our workforce and an impressive 57% holding senior management positions, we stand as a testament to the power of gender diversity in driving organizational success.

At Global Dominion, we are guided by our core values: Grit, Excellence, Innovation, Integrity, Fun, and Care. These values empower our women leaders to break boundaries, shatter stereotypes, and drive positive change within the organization and beyond.

“We recognize that our strength comes from the diversity and dedication of our people. Empowering women in leadership is not just about representation—it is about fostering an environment where they can thrive, innovate, and make impactful decisions. Our women leaders play a crucial role in driving our mission forward, ensuring that we continue to provide simplified financing solutions that uplift Filipino families and businesses. This Women’s Month, we celebrate the incredible women of GDFI and reaffirm our commitment to creating opportunities for growth, leadership, and success,” said Patricia Poco-Palacios, President and Managing Director of Global Dominion.

Through mentorship programs, leadership training, and career development initiatives, Global Dominion invests in the professional growth of our female employees, ensuring that more women have access to the tools and opportunities needed to reach their full potential. As an organization, we remain steadfast in our mission to create an equitable and empowering workplace.

As we celebrate International Women’s Month, let us remain steadfast in advancing gender equality, fostering talent, and shaping a future where leadership is defined by dedication, resilience, and excellence—the very qualities that the women of Global Dominion exemplify each day.

