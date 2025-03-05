The escalating complexities of the global geopolitical landscape are casting a long shadow over the future of business, both domestically and internationally. To navigate this uncertain terrain and equip businesses with the insights and strategies they need to thrive, Leverage International (Consultants), Inc. is proud to announce the “LOOKING AHEAD: PHILIPPINES 2025 Thought Leaders Business Forum” on March 7, 2025, at the New World Makati Hotel in Metro Manila.



This exclusive forum will bring together distinguished leaders and visionaries from the business and government sectors in the Philippines to engage in thought-provoking discussions and share valuable perspectives on how geopolitics will shape the business landscape in the coming years.



The forum will commence with a session titled “Business in a Fractured World of Geopolitics and Uncertainty.” Esteemed speakers, including Special Assistant Winston Dean S. Almeda from the Department of Foreign Affairs; and Charlie Villaseñor, CEO and President of the Procurement and Supply Institute of Asia (PASIA), will delve into the intricacies of conducting business amidst rising tensions between major global powers, the evolving geopolitical dimensions of the digital economy, and the potential disruptions to food security and global supply chains.



The heart of the forum lies in its panel discussions, which will span a wide array of critical sectors:



Manufacturing and Trade:

This panel will examine the impact of geopolitical tensions on manufacturing and trade, and explore strategies for maintaining competitiveness and agility in the face of global uncertainty.



Tourism:

Given the tourism sector’s vulnerability to geopolitical risks, this panel will address strategies for resilience and sustainable growth amidst global disruptions.



Construction and Real Estate:

This session will assess the readiness and competitiveness of the local construction industry to meet both domestic and international demands in a volatile environment.



E-commerce and Retail:

This panel will analyze the effects of geopolitical tensions on supply chains, currency fluctuations, and shifts in consumer behavior — key factors that are essential for maintaining business sustainability during times of crisis.



IT-BPO:

The IT-BPO sector’s opportunities and challenges in the context of geopolitical shifts will be discussed in this panel.



SMEs:

This panel will explore strategies for small and medium-sized enterprises to thrive by leveraging adaptability, efficiency, and innovation in their supply chains.



The forum will culminate in a keynote address by Dr. Roberto F. de Ocampo, OBE, Chairman of Philippine Veterans Bank and Former Finance Secretary. Dr. de Ocampo will share his profound insights and visionary perspective on the future of business in the Philippines, offering attendees a glimpse into the possibilities and challenges that lie ahead.



The “LOOKING AHEAD: PHILIPPINES 2025” forum is an indispensable event for business leaders, policy makers, and visionaries who are eager to understand the geopolitical forces shaping the business landscape and chart a course for success in these turbulent times. For more information and to secure your place at this pivotal event, please contact the Secretariat at leverage@leverageinternational.com.

