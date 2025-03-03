Healthy habits and smarter eating choices play a vital role in overall well-being. While diet and fitness often take center stage, one critical aspect of health is often overlooked: Bone Health.

Experts from the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation predict that by 2025, osteoporosis will account for three million fractures worldwide — underscoring the importance of proactive care in maintaining strong bones.

Orthopedic Oncologist Dr. Abigail Tud highlights the vital connection between diet and bone health, emphasizing the importance of calcium intake in building and maintaining strong bones. “The simplest way to address this is by increasing calcium intake,” she explained. “For younger girls, it can be as easy as drinking fortified milk daily. Good sources of calcium are accessible even in low-resource settings, examples of which include taho, tokwa, soy milk or soya beans, cheese or dairy products, fish, sardines, nuts, and green leafy vegetables such as bok choy.”

The Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) recommends a minimum daily calcium intake of 750 mg for adult Filipinos, which can typically be achieved through a varied and balanced diet. Incorporating calcium-rich foods into daily meals is a proactive and straightforward way to strengthen bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Here are some calcium-rich foods that can seamlessly fit into daily diets:

Dairy Products: Milk, cheese, and yogurt are top sources of calcium, with an 8-ounce glass of milk providing 300 mg.

Leafy Greens: Vegetables such as kale, collard greens, and bok choy are excellent non-dairy options, offering up to 177 mg of calcium per cooked cup.

Tofu and Soy Foods: Calcium-set tofu delivers 434 mg per half-cup, with soy milk and soybeans also serving as great dairy alternatives.

Canned Fish: Sardines and canned salmon, which contain edible bones, provide up to 325 mg of calcium in a three-ounce serving.

Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, sesame seeds, and tahini (sesame butter) are nutrient-dense options. Two tablespoons of ground sesame seeds offer 128 mg of calcium.

Fortified Products: Many plant-based milks and cereals are fortified with calcium, often matching or exceeding the calcium content of dairy products.

While increasing calcium intake is crucial, it’s important to be aware of certain foods and habits that can hinder calcium absorption.

According to the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, some foods — such as beans and 100% wheat bran — contain phytates, or phytic acids, that can reduce calcium absorption in the gut. Soaking beans before cooking and consuming wheat bran separately from calcium-rich foods or supplements can help reduce this effect. Protein is another important component. While many older adults don’t consume enough protein, excessive intake, especially from high-protein diets, can lead to hypercalciuria, or increased urinary excretion of calcium.

This is why having a balanced diet that includes adequate hydration and fortified dairy products, which provide both protein and calcium, is essential for optimum nutrition. High sodium consumption especially from ultra-processed and fast food, may also contribute to increased calcium excretion.

This is why limiting these food items as well as overall sodium intake to below 2,300 mg daily is a good practice for bone health and overall well-being (as an example, some instant noodles contain as much as 1,000 mg of sodium per serving!) Even caffeinated and/or alcoholic beverages such as coffee, tea, colas and beers can reduce calcium absorption when consumed in excess, which is why health experts recommend moderating intake.

The NHS UK further emphasizes the importance of Vitamin D in supporting bone health and reducing the risk of osteoporosis. Vitamin D can be found in oily fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel; egg yolks; and fortified foods like nut-based spreads and breakfast cereals.

Dr. Tud stresses the importance of appropriate sun exposure for natural Vitamin D synthesis. “Daily exposure ranging from 5 to 30 minutes between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. are good for your bones, just make sure to apply sunscreen for protection,” she explained.

She also advocates for an active lifestyle to support stronger bones. “Our bones get weak when we don’t use them. Resistance exercises, 15-30 minutes a day, are an excellent lifestyle choice.” Data from the 2021 Expanded National Nutrition Survey (ENNIS) reveals that approximately 97% of Filipinos adults aged 19 to 59 years old and 96% of those above 60 are calcium-deficient. Consequently, the Osteoporosis Society of the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (OSPFI) estimates that by 2050, around 10.2 million Filipinos could face this condition.

Prioritizing bone health through a calcium-rich diet, sufficient Vitamin D, and regular resistance exercises is a resolution worth keeping this year. Small but consistent changes, along with regular checkups to assess bone health, can significantly reduce the risk of osteoporosis. With millions of fractures projected this year due to weak bones, now is the time to commit to stronger habits for a healthier future.

