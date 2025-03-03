According to the latest e-Conomy SEA report by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company, the Philippines recorded the fastest-growing internet economy among six Southeast Asian nations in 2024. Driven largely by the rising e-commerce sector, the country’s digital economy surged by 20%, with its gross merchandise value (GMV) rising from $26 billion in 2023 to $31 billion in 2024.

As the demand for digitalization grows, premier telecommunications and managed ICT services provider Eastern Communications highlights its strong performance over the past year and stands ready to empower businesses with cutting-edge ICT solutions and its robust, innovative network infrastructure.

A Year of Growth and Recognition

Eastern Communications has experienced remarkable business growth and resilience over the past decade. In 2024, Eastern increased its revenue by 8.4%, marking its competitive presence in the telco industry. The company has fueled its success by continuously striving for innovation, operational sustainability, and customer-centric solutions.

With a growing B2B market share, Eastern Communications has been able to make its innovative ICT solutions more widely accessible. This expansion has significantly impacted offerings like Eastern Cloud, a customizable public cloud platform powered by CloudSigma. Designed for flexibility, Eastern Cloud allows businesses to purchase only the computing resources they need, without being locked into fixed server sizes, offering greater control, cost efficiency, and scalability.

It was recently named the Cloud Initiative of the Year — Philippines at the Asian Telecom Awards 2025, highlighting Eastern’s effort in redefining cloud computing in the Philippines. More than just a business success story, Eastern Cloud has also helped drive digital transformation across industries in the Philippines by enabling businesses to reduce IT infrastructure costs by up to 30%.

The Asia Telecom Awards recognizes exceptional accomplishments within the telecom industry in the Asia-Pacific region. The organization also awarded Eastern Communications as the Infrastructure Initiative of the Year — Philippines, giving praise to the Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN), a joint venture between Eastern Communications, Globe Group, and InfiniVAN, designed to fortify the country’s communication infrastructure.

Addressing the vulnerabilities of traditional networks, the PDSCN Express Route strategically ensures that at least 80% of cables are laid underwater, with less than 20% inland, significantly reducing the risks of network disruptions caused by cable cuts. Through this innovative approach, Eastern Communications delivers enhanced bandwidth and network resilience, empowering Filipinos — especially those in disaster-prone areas — with stronger, more reliable connectivity.

For Atty. Aileen Regio, Co-Coordinator of Eastern Communications, this recognition marks an exciting start to the year. “We are truly grateful for these global recognitions. They highlight our continuous mission to drive digital transformation across the Philippines. They fuel our passion to push boundaries, to empower businesses with resilient connectivity and future-ready solutions, and to champion ICT education and accessibility for all Filipinos,” she said.

Expanding Reach and Elevating its Heart of Service

Eastern Communications is committed to expanding its network to more business hubs across the country. In 2025, the company will extend its services to key cities including: Cotabato City in BARMM, General Santos City in South Cotabato, and Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte.

“Our continuous expansion across the country is more than just growing our footprint, but pushing for a digital-ready Philippines and driving economic progress. With the rising demand for digital solutions, we aim to bring our world-class connectivity to rising business centers across the country, strategically improving our network to provide world-class connectivity to Filipinos,” said Jaeson Evangelista, Co-Coordinator of Eastern Communications.

Strengthening Security and Connectivity with DDoS-Protected Eastern IDS

As cyberthreats become more sophisticated, Eastern Communications continues to invest in next-level security solutions. One of its latest offerings, DDoS-Protected Eastern IDS (Internet Direct Service), provides a premium, dedicated, high-speed internet solution designed to meet the demands of modern businesses.

DDoS-Protected Eastern IDS uses fiber-powered leased line technology, coupled with robust DDoS (Distributed denial of service) protection, ensuring reliable 24/7 connectivity with speeds of up to 10 GBPS, symmetrical upload and download speeds, and resilient access to global internet backbones. This cutting-edge solution enhances workforce productivity while safeguarding businesses against cyber disruptions.

As Eastern Communications looks ahead, it remains dedicated to being more than just a telco and ICT provider — it aims to be a trusted managed services partner of choice for businesses. Eastern continues to highlight its Heart of Service, delivering personalized solutions that drive business success. In 2024, the company’s Customer Satisfaction Score rose to an above-industry standard of 96.1%, demonstrating its dedication to customer experience excellence.

The company’s Heart of Service inspired its 2025 campaign, “Exceeding Expectations,” which aims to help businesses go beyond their goals and elevate their own customer experience through Eastern’s high-tech and high-touch solutions.

ABOUT EASTERN COMMUNICATIONS

Eastern Communications, the Philippine premier telecommunications company, and ICT solutions provider, has provided reliable connectivity and advanced business tools to enterprises and emerging businesses for over 145 years. The company offers custom solutions from an extensive portfolio of services that include Connectivity Solutions, Network Solutions, Security Solutions, Cloud and Data Center Solutions, and Business Applications. It continues to be the solutions partner of choice for the biggest industry players in the country through its unique brand of “High Tech” and its “High Touch” service. To learn more about Eastern Communications’ dedicated internet, cloud, cybersecurity, and other ICT solutions, talk to us at 5300-7000.

