The SM Mall of Asia (MOA) recently opened its stunning new attraction, the 55,000-sq.m. MOA Sky, with a launch event that was nothing short of extraordinary. It was a whirlwind of entertainment, celebration, and community spirit, leaving attendees with unforgettable memories.

A grand opening with dance and inspiration

The event began with a captivating performance by the National University (NU) Dance Company, followed by an inspiring speech from SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, who highlighted the MOA Sky’s vision and community significance.

“The MOA Sky isn’t just an expansion; it’s an exciting transformation. SM MOA already was a world-class destination as one of the world’s 10 biggest malls, but today, aside from a host of new brands and world-renowned tenant partners within the mall — we have a larger-than-life playground where every experience is bigger and bolder,” he shared.

A visually stunning MOA Sky video then took viewers on a virtual tour of the breathtaking space, building anticipation for the real experience.

The MOA Sky tour: A journey through themed delights

The heart of the event was the MOA Sky Tour, where attendees were guided through various themed stops. The first stop, the 1,800-seat FIFA-grade MOA Football Pitch, was a highlight, featuring the Filipinas, the Philippines’ women’s national football team, generating immense excitement among sports enthusiasts.

The tour continued with a photo opportunity at the MOA Sanctuary, debuting its exhibition this March. Nestled within a lush garden, it offers a serene escape for contemplation, with a central oval glass structure serving as both a prayer space and art gallery. The tour then moved to a lively celebration at the North Sky Plaza, featuring Filipino-American artist Jefre’s 12 4-meter-tall Zodiac-themed art installations.

Sustainability and pet-friendly fun

The tour also showcased SM Prime’s commitment to sustainability with a stop at the 3-megawatt solar photovoltaic rooftop that harnesses the sun’s energy for a brighter tomorrow.

Animal lovers then enjoyed a Dalbong (a Philippine Corgi dog that won a world title at the World Dog Show 2023 held in Switzerland) exhibition at the sprawling 577-sq.m. Paw Park.

The sixth stop, the South Plaza, was a hub of artistic expression with live artists such as Jouache Panaligan, Erwin Grino, Rai Cruz, and AC Bautista.

Music, fireworks, and a mesmerizing drone show

As the sun began to set, the energy shifted towards the highly anticipated concert featuring Filipino singer-songwriter Adie, alternative rock band Hale, and indie pop band December Avenue at the MOA Amphitheater. The night sky then lit up with a spectacular fireworks display, followed by a mesmerizing drone show that led the crowd toward the MOA Football Pitch.

A thrilling finale: Filipinas exhibition game

The evening culminated in an exhilarating Filipinas Exhibition Football Game, showcasing the talent and passion of the national women’s football team. A second drone show during halftime added to the spectacle, creating a truly unforgettable experience.

A landmark celebration of community and entertainment

The MOA Sky launch was a resounding success, demonstrating SM Supermalls’ commitment to providing world-class entertainment and experiences. The event not only celebrated the opening of a new landmark but also brought the community together for a night of joy and celebration. The MOA Sky is poised to become a must-visit destination, offering breathtaking views and a unique blend of entertainment, culture, and community spirit.

