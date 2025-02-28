60% energy use sourced from renewables

Teleperformance (TP) in the Philippines, an industry leader in sustainable business, affirms its unwavering commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as it announced a significant achievement in its sustainability efforts: over 60% of its nationwide energy consumption now comes from renewable energy sources.

Celebrating a major milestone just in time for Energy Savings Week, the achievement positions TP as a leader in corporate sustainability and underscores its commitment to a greener and cleaner future.

Catalyst for Positive Change

As of September 2024, TP in the Philippines has saved 35.8 million kilowatt-hours of energy. This reduction is equivalent to the emissions generated by 5,598 gasoline-powered vehicles driven for a year or approximately 2.7 million gallons of gasoline consumed. It also matches the carbon absorption capacity of 396,806 tree seedlings grown for over 10 years and represents the annual carbon budget of 18,460 people.

“Shifting to renewable energy is a major step toward our goal of reducing our environmental impact and building a sustainable future. We’re committed to expanding our renewable energy initiatives, and we believe that by working together, we can create a healthier planet for generations to come,” shares Rahul Jolly, Chief Executive Officer, TP in the Philippines.

TP Group has adopted ambitious emission reduction targets, fully aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative or SBTi’s rigorous framework, aiming to keep global warming within a critical 1.5°C limit. TP was also among the first 100 to join the Climate Pledge, a global coalition of businesses committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

Driving Global and Local Impact

Another impactful collaboration is with the non-profit organization, One Tree Planted. This partnership donates one tree for every dollar raised and has resulted in over USD 500,000 being contributed to global reforestation efforts.

The Philippine project brought the spotlight on restoring 400 hectares in Aurora province to provide a safe habitat for the endangered Philippine Eagle while supporting local communities. Globally, One Tree Planted has planted over 91 million trees across 78 countries, demonstrating the tangible impact of such partnerships.

TP’s site in Sucat became the company’s first clean energy-powered site, setting the stage for a broader transition to renewable energy sources. Meanwhile, a survey conducted in 2023 analyzing the employees’ commuting habits underscores TP’s holistic approach to carbon emissions.

“At TP, sustainability isn’t just a corporate goal — it’s a personal responsibility for each of us. Efforts like these, highlight how TP integrates sustainability into every aspect of our operations, reinforcing our role as a catalyst for positive change,” said Jolly.

TP’s Climate Action

Throughout the year, TP implemented climate actions across its 27 sites in the Philippines. Its sites in Sucat and Bacolod achieved a reduction of 2,033 and 2,729 Metric tons of CO₂, respectively. In addition, TP’s sites in Davao and Cebu are also actively involved when it comes to beach cleanups, relief operations, and volunteerism for school repairs, alongside TP’s Cloud Campus Hubs in General Santos and Laoag.

In 2024, TP in the Philippines also achieved a reduction of 1,495 metric tons of carbon emissions through the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Upgrade Activity. These sustainability efforts contributed to TP receiving ISO certification for Green Operations, specifically ISO 14001 for Environmental Management System and ISO 4500 for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, from Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS).

Furthermore, TP also observes an hour of lights-off in support of its pledge for Net Zero in 2040. Through this participation in Earth Hour, TP has saved 27,123 kWh in energy consumption, resulting in a reduction of 19.2 metric tons of CO₂ emissions in just one year.

“Our commitment has always been to be a Force for Good for people, communities, and the environment. We work with the principle that being intentional in our sustainability efforts is not only good for business, but it is the right thing to do. We will continue to invest and advocate for a greener, safer, and healthier world for everyone,” said Jeffrey Johnson, Chief People Officer and President – Citizen of the World (COTW) Foundation of TP in the Philippines.

TP’s sustainability efforts continue to extend beyond its workplaces, actively engaging with local communities through partnerships with environmental organizations and government agencies to create meaningful and impactful changes in the environment.

