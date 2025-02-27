Palawan Group of Companies (PGC) swept three major awards at the 12th Annual International Finance Awards 2024 held in Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, securing recognition for excellence in financial inclusion and services. PGC was awarded Most Innovative E-Wallet App for PalawanPay, Best Pawning Company, and Most Innovative Remittance Company, in the Philippines.

Bernard Kaibigan, Group Marketing Head at PGC, expressed gratitude for the recognition of the company’s dedication to championing financial inclusion: “For almost 40 years, we’ve made it our mission to provide affordable, fast, and hassle-free services. Whether through Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala, or PalawanPay, we’ve strived to make financial services accessible to every Filipino, especially the unbanked and underbanked.”

The International Finance Awards, established in 2013 by UK-based International Finance magazine, celebrate excellence in the global financial sector. Recognizing talent, leadership, and innovation, these awards honor organizations and individuals driving market development through sustainability, financial inclusion, and technological advancement. International Finance, a leading source of credible financial news and analysis, employs a rigorous research process to select winners based on proven achievements.

Recognized as the “Best Pawning Company,” Palawan Pawnshop provides transparent collateral evaluation, competitive rates, and exceptional service. Its trademark of high appraisal values and low interest rates provides its “sukis” with greater cash payouts, solidifying its reputation as a reliable pawning partner.

Palawan Pawnshop-Express Pera Padala is a leading provider of domestic and international remittance services. Its nationwide presence, encompassing over 10,000 outlets, ensures accessibility for Filipinos throughout the country, including those in remote areas.

PalawanPay, awarded “Most Innovative E-Wallet”, has rapidly onboarded over 20 million users in just two years. Aside from its affordable cash-in and cash-out rates, it also offers innovative and convenient in-app access to services such as pawn renewal, microinsurance, and gold and jewelry transactions, all at competitive rates.

With these accolades, PGC reaffirms its stance as a leader in accessible, affordable, and innovative financial solutions. Grounded in its “mura, mabilis, at walang kuskos balungos” (affordable, fast, and hassle-free) philosophy, PGC is undoubtedly raising industry benchmarks. Most importantly, the company remains true to its commitment of empowering Filipinos by providing accessible and inclusive financial services.

ABOUT PALAWAN GROUP OF COMPANIES

The Palawan Group of Companies includes products and services such as Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala, Palawan ProtekTODO, Palawan Credit, and PalawanPay. A brand trusted by Filipinos for almost four decades, PGC is one of the fastest-growing financial institutions in the country. With its strength in remittance and pawning services, the company is the market leader in the industry and has over 70,000 branches, Pera Padala outlets, and PalawanPay Money Shops nationwide.

Palawan Group of Companies offers a wide range of services, including pawning, domestic and international remittances, microinsurance, bills payment, electronic mobile phone loading, cash-in and cash-out of e-wallets, money exchange, ATM withdrawal, and cash disbursements. Additionally, the company sells jewelry and gold bars, catering to customers looking to invest in valuable assets.

Palawan Group of Companies introduced PalawanPay, an e-wallet app that allows users to send and receive remittances anytime, anywhere. PalawanPay is the company’s latest digital solution, offering faster, safer, and more convenient transactions. In addition to remittances, the app provides access to other financial services, including bills payments, mobile load top-ups, and scan-to-pay QR Ph codes. The app also features integrated functionality for pawn renewal, purchasing jewelry and gold items, ProtekTODO personal insurance, and claiming international remittances.

Palawan Group of Companies is supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

For more information, go to Palawan Pawnshop and PalawanPay websites.

