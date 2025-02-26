Step into any Filipino fiesta, and you’ll hear the cheers around Color Game, the rhythmic bounce of a Drop Ball, or the thrilled calls of a Bingo winner. These games, woven into the country’s cultural fabric, are no longer confined to fairs and carnivals. They’ve gone digital.

Leading the charge in this transformation is DigiPlus, a company that isn’t just part of the online gaming industry — it’s actively shaping it. Blending tradition with technology, innovation with intuition, and excitement with responsibility, DigiPlus has built an ecosystem where digital entertainment feels not just modern, but deeply Filipino.

A digital playground for Filipinos

The rise of DigiPlus’ flagship brands are all about creating a digital space that connects Filipinos to the games they love.

“Innovation drives us, but tradition keeps us grounded. Our goal has always been to bring entertainment that is meaningful, responsible, and reflective of our audience,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco.

The platforms under DigiPlus — BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, GameZone and SpinPlus — don’t just offer thrill; they’ve changed lives. Take the P312-million Bingo Mega jackpot winner, or the daily million-peso winners from Lucky Spin. These aren’t just numbers; they’re stories of everyday Filipinos experiencing life-changing moments.

More than the big wins, DigiPlus has cracked the code on how to make digital entertainment feel both new and familiar at the same time — a space where modern tech meets classic Filipino excitement.

Tradition meets technology

The success of Bingo and carnival games in the digital space isn’t a coincidence. These are games Filipinos grew up with, games they’ve played in town fiestas and family gatherings. Bringing them online isn’t just about nostalgia; it’s about understanding what players truly connect with.

By merging these beloved traditional games with smart technology, DigiPlus has created a high-energy digital playground. The familiarity of the games draws players in, while the tech keeps them coming back.

But innovation doesn’t stop at gameplay. Behind the scenes, DigiPlus’ in-house R&D team ensures a seamless and secure gaming experience. The company invests heavily in advanced gaming infrastructure, and real-time security measures, making sure that every spin, drop, and bet happens in a fair environment.

Beyond the thrill: Gaming with responsibility

With great entertainment comes great responsibility. DigiPlus understands this better than most. The company isn’t just about making gaming accessible — it’s about making it safe.

Key responsible gaming features in DigiPlus’ platforms include:

Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols — Ensuring a secure and transparent environment by verifying users.

Self-defined limits — Letting players set their own financial boundaries to encourage mindful gaming.

Pusta de Peligro — A campaign focused on educating players about responsible betting and financial awareness.

By making these safety measures an integral part of the gaming experience, DigiPlus is setting a new standard in the industry where digital gaming isn’t just thrilling, but also ethical and sustainable.

The game is far from over

DigiPlus is scaling up its tech investments, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) powering its next-gen platforms. It’s also expanding beyond the Philippines, with eyes set on Brazil as the next frontier.

And the real game-changer? New digital entertainment innovations in the works, backed by its in-house R&D powerhouse. Whether it’s enhancing gameplay, integrating smarter security, or developing entirely new formats, DigiPlus is shaping what’s next.

The digital fiesta is just beginning

DigiPlus has proven that digital entertainment doesn’t have to be just about technology — it can be about culture, community, and real impact. From bringing classic Filipino games online to creating millionaires daily, it’s redefining what gaming means in the Philippines.

And if the past is any indication, the most exciting part of DigiPlus’ story is still to come.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.