Osteoporosis, often called a silent disease, weakens bones and increases the risk of fractures, making it a leading cause of disability among the elderly. In the Philippines, millions are affected, particularly postmenopausal women, underscoring the need for proactive care.

During the Protest E-Series titled “Build New Bone,” held at the Westin Philippine Plaza in Pasig, bone health experts emphasized tailored treatments and preventive strategies to combat this condition. The event brought together leading bone health experts to discuss advances in osteoporosis care and strategies for improving public awareness. By focusing on key do’s and don’ts, experts highlighted how patients can effectively manage the disease and maintain a better quality of life.

According to bone health experts, managing osteoporosis begins with proper nutrition and an active lifestyle. Dr. Monica Cabral, a member of the Philippine College of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism Board of Trustees, stressed that ensuring adequate calcium and Vitamin D intake is vital. Whether through diet or supplements, these nutrients are the cornerstone of bone health. In addition to proper nutrition, weight-bearing exercises like walking or yoga not only strengthens bones but also reduces the risk of falls — a leading cause of fractures in individuals with osteoporosis.

However, as the disease progresses, lifestyle changes alone may not be enough to manage the condition. Dr. Cabral highlighted that the choice of treatment should depend on the severity of the condition. For severe osteoporosis, anabolic agents such as romosozumab or human parathyroid hormones such as teriparatide, are given to postmenopausal women with very high risk of fracture. “Of these agents, dual action medications that build bone and reduce bone breakdown may offer significant advantages for very high-risk patients,” Dr. Cabral explained.

Romosozumab injections are administered monthly for 12 months to boost bone density and reduce bone breakdown, while teriparatide is injected daily to boost bone density and typically prescribed for 24 months. To sustain these gains, transitioning to maintenance therapies like bisphosphonates (such as alendronate or zoledronic acid) or denosumab is critical. “Stopping therapy suddenly without a maintenance plan can lead to a loss of bone density and an increased risk of fractures,” Dr. Cabral warned, underscoring the importance of continuity in treatment.

Bone density should also be reassessed every one to four years, depending on the patient’s risk level. These checkups allow for early detection of changes and timely adjustments to treatment plans, ensuring patients stay on track for optimal outcomes. Beyond medication, addressing environmental factors is also crucial. Dr. Cabral urged patients to mitigate fall risks, such as slippery floors or insufficient home safety measures, which can cause life-altering fractures. “Medication is essential, but it must go hand in hand with preventative measures to truly protect patients,” she said.

Proactive care is especially critical for postmenopausal women and individuals with a family history of osteoporosis.

Early screening, Dr. Cabral stressed, is key to catching the disease before fractures occur. “Osteoporosis is often diagnosed only after a fracture, but it doesn’t have to be this way,” she emphasized, calling for a shift toward prevention.

Dr. Cabral concluded with a reminder that managing osteoporosis requires a multi-faceted approach. “This isn’t a one-size-fits-all condition. Patients must work closely with their healthcare providers to create a personalized plan that blends medical treatment with lifestyle changes,” she said.

With the right strategies and expert guidance, strengthening bones and reducing the risk of fractures is achievable.

By following these do’s and don’ts, patients can confidently take charge of their bone health and ensure a stronger, safer future. Make sure to always consult your doctor before making any changes to your treatment plan and don’t hesitate to seek professional advice tailored to your individual needs.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.