New Summit Colors Distribution Inc. is excited to announce the highly anticipated comeback of its premium hair color line, CYNOS, to the Philippine market. Join them on Feb. 25, 2025, (gates open at 6:00 pm) at Xylo The Palace Manila, Uptown, 9th Ave., BGC, Taguig.

Comeback to Remember with Anson Ko

This milestone event will feature a special appearance by experienced guest stylist Mr. Anson Ko. With an impressive career spanning 24 years, Anson Ko serves as the Technical Director of a HK-based company specializing in Hair Stylist Education. His experience on the global stage with hair coloring events makes him the ideal person to launch this event. Since 2023, Anson has also served as a Color Course Writer and Mentor at HKU School of Professional and Continuing Education (HKUSPACE), and he will be sharing valuable insights into the changing landscape of hair coloring on stage.

Cynos Salon Professional Color System: The Comeback formula

At the heart of this exciting re-entry is the Cynos Salon Professional Color System—a revolutionary hair color innovation packed with advanced conditioning agents and nourishing oils, sure to inspire hairstylists and elevate their craft! Designed to deliver long-lasting, vibrant colors while maintaining hair health, this premium Salon Professional product line aligns with strict EU quality control standards. Stylists can trust and rely on the results of the Cynos Salon Professional Color System.

A decade in the making: Back with innovation and xxcellence

Exclusively distributed by New Summit Colors Distribution Inc. in the Philippines since 2011, Cynos Salon Professional Color System returns after ten years, reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering premium hair care solutions that meet the highest industry standards. Together with Cynos R&D in Toronto, Canada, New Summit Colors Distribution Inc. is committed to delivering only the best for salons, ensuring top-quality products and innovative solutions for their needs.

Celebrate the re-entry of hair color with CYNOS

This is more than just a relaunch—it’s a celebration of transformation, creativity, and excellence in hair color. Be part of this momentous event, connect with top industry professionals, and experience the future of hair coloring firsthand. This launch event will be followed by 2 days of Hair Cut and Color workshop.

For ticket inquiries and reservations, contact @cynosinsidehaircare on Instagram, email sales@newsummitcolors.com, or call/message 09176345718. Secure your spot now and be part of this grand revival in professional hair color!

