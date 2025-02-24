Whoscall, a global anti-scam application developed by Gogolook, has been actively working with the government and private sectors to combat online scams in the Philippines since its launch in 2023.

Building on years of partnerships, educational campaigns, and digital safety programs — all aimed at protecting Filipinos from scam — Whoscall is now taking another step forward.

It is expanding its role beyond scam prevention, highlighting more features and positioning itself as an essential part of everyone’s digital lifestyle.

Gogolook Country Head Mel Migriño unveiled Whoscall’s new tagline, “Para sigurado ka sa mga texts, calls, at links” (To be sure about texts, calls, and links), as a new addition to its campaign #DapatAllMagWhoscall, which encourages all Filipinos to download the app.

“The addition of ‘Para sigurado ka sa mga texts, calls, at links to our key message emphasizes the other features of the Whoscall app,” Ms. Migriño said.

Migriño has been actively engaging in news interviews on online scams, educating Filipinos on how to protect themselves from becoming victims.

The word “sigurado” in the tagline underscores Whoscall’s security and reliability in the local language, reinforcing trust and confidence among users.

Meanwhile, “texts, calls, and links” define what digital life means for everyday Filipinos while also clearly presenting Whoscall’s three core strengths — ensuring safety in messages, calls, and links to protect against scams.

About Whoscall

In today’s digital world, where online scams are rampant, protecting one’s online safety is crucial — not just to safeguard assets but also to secure personal information.

Online scams don’t just involve stealing money or compromising victims’ bank accounts; they also lead to identity theft and other crimes by harvesting personal information.

This is why apps like Whoscall play a vital role in protecting Filipinos in cyberspace through key features such as Caller ID, Web Checker, and ID Security.

Caller ID helps users identify unknown incoming calls.

With its global database, Whoscall can determine whether a number is safe, belongs to a trusted institution, or is linked to scammers, spam calls, or harassment.

Web Checker scans suspicious links, allowing users to verify whether they are about to open a fraudulent website or a legitimate one.

Meanwhile, the ID Security feature monitors personal data for leaks on the Dark Web, where stolen information is often sold.

When they use ID Security, they are notified of any detected breaches, allowing them to take precautions like changing passwords and enhancing their security.

By offering these essential features, Whoscall helps Filipinos stay one step ahead of cyber threats and maintain a safer digital experience.

