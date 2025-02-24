Wilcon Depot made a dynamic return to the golf course with the 8th Wilcon Cup, held on Feb. 18 at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club. The much-anticipated tournament gathered avid golfers and industry leaders, celebrating camaraderie and community support in the middle of the scenic fairways.

This year, more than 100 participants took to the green, composed of Wilcon’s longtime industry partners, media friends, international and local suppliers, ABCDE+ (Architects, Builders, Designers/Developers, and Engineers) professionals and the ever-spirited Wilcon’s team. The program began with a ceremonial tee-off spearheaded by Wilcon Depot executives: President and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, SEVP & COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, EVP & CPO Careen Y. Belo, and Boysen Paints representative, Richard Yap. This is followed by a day of competitive play and networking.

The Wilcon Cup underscores a more profound purpose — giving back to the community. Among the beneficiaries of this year’s tournament are ABS-CBN Foundation, Inc. (AFI) Sagip Kapamilya project Bantay Kalikasan, Wilcon Builders’ Foundation, Inc., Crocodylus Porosus Philippines, Inc. and the new addition to Wilcon’s roster of beneficiaries, Casa de Silencio, a retirement home for priests in the Diocese of Cubao.

1 of 4

“These causes are very close to our hearts — the environment, the next generation, and most of all, the Lord. Through this tournament, we are not only enjoying the sport we love but also making a meaningful impact by supporting organizations that uplift communities, protect nature, and care for those in need,” Ms. Ong said during her gratitude speech at the awarding ceremony.

While attendees mingled and enjoyed the game, the event reinforced Wilcon’s vision of creating opportunities to support and uplift others. Golf, as the “tie that binds,” brought together individuals who share the same passion for business and leisure, making room for meaningful conversations and a sense of togetherness.

This shared experience reflected Wilcon’s commitment to building strong relationships, a sentiment echoed by Ms. Belo-Cincochan: “Being your partner in every project is one of Wilcon’s greatest rewards. We look forward to continuing this partnership as we grow beyond 100 stores!”

Beyond camaraderie, the day had its thrilling moments. For Division 1, Alexander Dandan secured the champion title, edging out Jaime Alberto Melo, who settled for a runner-up. Martin Dy Buncio took home the champion trophy in Division 2, while Don Ferrer finished as the runner-up. The Ladies Division showcased an impressive display of skill with Carla Peña clinching the champion title.

Taking home the Low Net award is Gary Go, while Albert Samaniego emerged as the Low Net Champion. Other special awardees are Eugene Lim for nearest to the Pin, Romy David for most accurate drive, and RJ Banzon took home the longest drive.

With over a hundred golfers from Wilcon ABCDE+ partners, the energy on the course was palpable as players balanced competition with sportsmanship.

This year’s tournament also marked a significant milestone for Wilcon — its journey to 100 stores nationwide. This achievement reflects the company’s enduring commitment to excellent service, community engagement, and strengthening relationships.

The 8th Wilcon Cup was made possible through the support of its valuable sponsors. The Platinum Sponsors included Boysen Paints, Grohe, Sefa, and Pozzi. The Diamond Sponsors comprised ABC, Kentfloors, HCG, Alpha Chroma, Landlite, Primeo, Hills, Kessel, Heim, and P. Tech. The Gold Sponsors were Sentry and Lotus, while the Silver Sponsors featured Atlanta Industries, GT Stoneworks, Homeaid, Pacific Glass, STN, Ariston, Saigress, Bestank, Philips, Big Ass Plank, and American Standard.

The event was also supported by its media partners, which included The Manila Times, Metro Channel, Homebase, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inquirer Golf, Manila Bulletin, BusinessWorld, Summit Media, Bluprint, and Business Mirror.

Additionally, the official apparel sponsors for the 8th Wilcon Cup were Boysen Paints, Grohe, and Kohler.

For more information about Wilcon, visit www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or subscribe and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Or you may contact Wilcon Depot Hotline at 88-WILCON (88-945266) for inquiries.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.