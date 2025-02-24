Maintaining good health is not just a matter of building practices and making choices for a better state of well-being. It also involves proper investments for fitness or wellness, as well as securing funds for attending to unexpected health conditions. Being insured thus provides crucial support for individuals, helping protect their personal well-being without compromising those of their loved ones and without putting other resources at stake.

Social health insurance seeks to ensure access to affordable healthcare for individuals and families. Amid the continuous medical inflation and increasing healthcare costs, social health insurance plays a pivotal role in the country’s healthcare system as a critical pillar for healthcare coverage. The signing of the Universal Healthcare (UHC) Act to law in 2019 has enabled the automatic enrollment of Filipinos in the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP), coupled with the expansion of healthcare services, facilities, and increased availability of medical professionals.

Nonetheless, challenges still persist in the country’s health care system, which the private sector acknowledges and endeavors to address by step up their respective healthcare efforts.

For its part, Cocolife, the largest Filipino-owned life insurance company, strives to provide the best and most affordable healthcare to Filipinos. It has been at the forefront of innovative and comprehensive healthcare solutions that meet the unique needs of its members and partners.

“Over the years, Cocolife Healthcare has been consistent in offering the most comprehensive healthcare solutions to partners at the most reasonable costs. We specialized in designing tailor-fitted benefit program package suited to the requirements of our most valued clients. We are constantly pushing boundaries and redefining what is possible with innovative solutions, the most competitive healthcare plans and personalized service for our members,” Christopher Tan, Cocolife Healthcare First Vice-President and Head of Sales and Marketing Department, told BusinessWorld.

As Cocolife takes significant strides, among them the strengthening of customer-centric service, the quality of health insurance Cocolife provides is improving. According to Angelita Trinidad, Cocolife’s First Vice-President and Head of Customer Care Department, the company has been aiming to provide genuine care for members by prioritizing customer service. This approach has helped the company build strong customer relationships based on trust and reliability.

“Since day one, Cocolife has never rested on its laurel. We’ve been striving to provide the best service at a very affordable premium. It’s not about what we earn from a partnership but the commendable service we can give to every customer,” Ms. Trinidad said.

At the core of its operations, Cocolife made notable strides in customer service through digitalization. For instance, its implementation of the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system includes a live chat feature with customer service representatives, offering customer support and addressing inquiries and requests for assistance promptly. This system has been a game-changer, positioning Cocolife as a truly customer-centric insurance provider.

Alongside this, the company also launched the Virtual Card app, a mobile application designed to provide a convenient and easy way access to medical care. The app features member access to their digital card, medical benefits, a health provider directory, and request for electronic letters of authorization (eLOA).

Cocolife has also embraced telemedicine as a key component of its healthcare services. It currently provides both in-house options and partnerships with telemedicine providers, giving members access to online consultations with accredited doctors.

The company is making significant investments in a more sophisticated contact center system to expand its helpline, further drive digitalization, and ensure a top-tier customer experience for all its members, according to Jefferson Calipjo, VP and Head of Account Management Unit, Cocolife Healthcare.

Cocolife is expanding its 24/7 Helpline to other regions, significantly enhancing the provider’s ability to serve more valued clients and providers alike. The helpline has already reached Davao, where it established services including enrollment, billing, and LOA in the Mindanao area. Moreover, Cocolife plans to explore additional key locations for this initiative in the near future, Mr. Calipjo added.

Improving the healthcare experience

Through these initiatives, Cocolife has established itself as a key player in delivering accessible and affordable healthcare for Filipinos.

2024 is a momentous year for Cocolife as it received several recognitions from Global Business and Finance Magazine Awards as Best Healthcare Insurance Company in the Philippines, Global Business Review Magazine Awards as Best Customer Service in Healthcare Provider in the Philippines, Gazet International Annual Awards as Customer Centric Healthcare Provider in the Philippines for 2024, and International Business Magazine Awards as Leading Healthcare Provider in the Philippines for 2024.

This year, Cocolife continues its pursuit to improve healthcare experiences among Filipinos. According to Ms. Trinidad, the company is introducing a Web portal specifically designed for its healthcare providers. The portal will be accessible to all Cocolife’s partner hospitals and clinics, aiming to improving efficiency and simplifying availment processes.

“As the largest Filipino-owned stock life insurance company, our aspiration is to cover as many Filipinos as possible by offering innovative and accessible insurance solutions tailored to the diverse needs of our clients,” Mr. Tan said. “Expanding financial inclusivity through cost effective healthcare plans and reducing vulnerability of members by designing tailor-fitted packages and introducing digital transformation is on top of our priorities. Combining these efforts with Cocolife’s sustainable business practices, confident that we are on the right track in contributing to improving the nation’s financial security and healthcare landscape.”

To know more about Cocolife’s quality healthcare products and award-winning services, visit www.cocolife.com.

