Calgary, the modern cosmopolitan city in the areas of the Canadian Prairies and the Canadian Rockies, is fast becoming a fashion center for Filipino creatives and global talents.

One of the most significant fashion events in this burgeoning region which is attracting attention from fashion enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the international media, is the Calgary International Fashion & Arts Week (CIFAW).

CIFAW is a global celebration of fashion as well as a platform for networking, education and talks about trends, inclusivity and the future of the fashion industry. It aims to encourage and showcase creativity, innovation, and collaboration among designers, stylists, models, photographers, and journalists.

It was founded by Spotlight Couronne Internationale, Inc. led by Filipino-Canadians: CEO/President Limuel Hayag Vilela, a producer/designer and former model; and COO/Chief Creative Director Alvin Masangkay Francia, an aviation expert and educator.

CIFAW began as a passion project and hobby for the two enterprising founders, who are deeply enthusiastic about fashion and teaching. The dynamic duo initiated CIFAW as a community event, volunteering their time to provide free classes for kids and teens who had experienced bullying or struggled with self-doubt.

The inaugural event, dubbed “The Fashion Takes Off from New York City” took place in 2017. The event featured three notable designers: Jude Charles, a New York-based fashion designer who had previously paved the way for Limuel to walk the runway in the Big Apple; Vanny Tousignant, an Indonesian-American designer based in New York; and Marco Not Polo, an artist also based in New York.

“The first CIFAW was a massive success, setting the stage for the event’s growth in the following years. Over time, CIFAW has not only grown into a premier annual celebration of diversity and creativity but has also become a launching pad for many of the young talents it nurtured,” Vilela revealed.

Francia shared: “Some of the very first models trained by Limuel and Alvin are now making big waves in the fashion world, gracing the runways of Milan, Paris, London, and New York Fashion Weeks for iconic American, Italian, and French fashion houses.”

To date, CIFAW continues to uphold its mission of empowering individuals through fashion and the arts while shining a global spotlight on the talents it cultivates.

The Dynamic Founders

In the Philippines, Vilela was immersed in fashion. So, producing shows was a natural progression.

“Transitioning from being a model to a brand designer and eventually producing international fashion shows feels like a path that God prepared for me, a journey from nothing to something,” shared Vilela.

Vilela arrived in Canada in 2008. He graduated at the Toronto Film School in 2022. But it was Calgary which quickly became his second home: “This city opened countless doors for my personal and professional growth. It gave me a space to share my passion for production and entertainment, and the community welcomed me as I pursued my dreams. I started from humble beginnings here, and Calgary has given me a platform to contribute something meaningful to the community.”

Francia, being an advocate for education and accessibility, believes in the transformative power of creativity — whether in the classroom or on the runway. With a strong inclination toward the fashion industry, he sees fashion as an art form that educates, inspires, and empowers self-expression.

“I integrate cutting-edge strategies to create engaging and inclusive environments where learning and creativity intersect. My mission is to bridge the gap between education and opportunity, using platforms like fashion and the arts to enable individuals to thrive and reach their fullest potential,” said Francia, who is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Distance Education at the University of the Philippines.

However, the duo soon found out that starting a business related to fashion in Calgary — a city widely recognized as “cowboy country” — came with its unique set of challenges.

“At the outset, we faced skepticism about the legitimacy of our venture. Some questioned whether fashion could be considered a serious business and asked about our past portfolio. This doubt made the first couple of years particularly tough as we worked to establish our credibility. Securing clients was another significant hurdle,” said Vilela, who hails from Quezon Province.

As Filipino entrepreneurs, they also encountered cultural assumptions. Many believed their business catered exclusively to the Filipino community in Calgary. Overcoming this perception and making their events and services inclusive for everyone was a major struggle.

“Despite these challenges, we persevered. Through passion, hard work, and unwavering belief in the transformative power of fashion, we gradually earned the trust and support of the community,” Vilela said. “We’re proud to have built a brand that not only thrives but also celebrates inclusivity, creativity, and the potential of fashion to inspire and empower.”

Vilela and Francia emphasize that there is no strict qualification process to be able to be part of CIFAW. We both strongly believe in giving a platform to everyone, especially new and up-and-coming creatives who might not have had a chance to shine yet.

Francia added: “Fashion and arts are such a perfect combo — they complement and elevate each other. Calgary is such a vibrant and diverse city, and we want to reflect that in our platform. So, the only thing we really look for is passion. You have to love what you do, and it has to show in your work. And of course, we want you to be as creative as possible. Blow us away. Make us go, ‘Wow!’ That’s all we ask for.”

Today, the duo not only produce CIFAW but also Calgary Kids Fashion Week, Edmonton Kids Fashion Week, Winnipeg Kids Fashion Week, SCI PH New York, and SCI PH Paris.

A Milestone Moment at the ‘Marriott Moments A-FAIR’

In its relatively young existence, CIFAW has contributed to Calgary’s reputation as an emerging and burgeoning fashion capital. This year, this same exuberance and vitality will be extending to Manila as CIFAW will be promoting Philippine fashion globally.

So, whether you’re from Calgary, Manila, Paris, or anywhere in between, as long as you have the passion and the creativity, CIFAW is a platform for you.

In partnership with Marriott Bonvoy, and Themes and Motifs, the much-anticipated “Home: A Celebration of Love and Life’s Winning Moments — The 9th Calgary International Fashion and Arts Week” and “Marriot Bonvoy’s Marriottt Moments A-FAIR: Dream Weddings and Events Expo” will happen at the MGBX Exhibition Hall in Marriott Grand Ballroom on July 26 and July 27, 2025.

“CIFAW is absolutely not exclusive to Filipino creatives — it’s open to global talents as well. While we’re proud of our roots and love supporting the Filipino community, this platform was created to celebrate diversity and inclusivity,” Francia clarified.

Vilela added: “My hope is that this endeavor serves as a bridge connecting Canadians, Filipinos, and the rest of the world through fashion, art, culture, and tourism. I want it to inspire every Filipino to take pride in their roots and in the place we call home — the Philippines.”

It was important for Francia and Vilela that their company name included the word “international” — because from day one, both dreamed big.

Partnering with Marriott Manila this July is a huge step for us. It’s a milestone that proves we’re moving in the right direction. Our plans are to stay true to our core values: collaboration and inclusivity,” Vilela said.

“What’s really exciting about this year is that we’re expanding our mission. This partnership in Manila will not only bring global attention to Filipino creativity but also shine a spotlight on the beauty and culture of the Philippines,” Francia concluded. “So, our grand plan is simple yet ambitious: keep growing, keep collaborating, and keep making sure CIFAW is a space where fashion, arts, and culture collide beautifully — while creating opportunities and celebrating diversity on a global stage.”

