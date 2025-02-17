MANILA, Philippines — In a significant move for animal welfare in the Philippines, Robina Farms has earned the prestigious Cage-Free Certification from the Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF).

This step reflects the company’s commitment to humane farming practices and sets a compliance standard for the local poultry industry.

AKF certified two poultry houses of Robina Farms houses 4 and 6 in Cluster 1 farm in Naic, Cavite. Both houses have 20,000 heads and are estimated to produce approximately 5 million eggs annually.

Certification process towards humane egg production

Robina Farms Operations Manager Lina Macailing, thanked AKF for this certification. She said their involvement in housing hens in cage-free environments symbolizes their willingness to adapt and change for animal welfare improvement and respond to consumer demand.

According to Operations Cluster Head Marlon Balverde, plans are underway to increase the production of cage-free eggs, following this certification.

Cage-free eggs come from egg-laying hens raised and cared for following humane farming standards called the “cage-free system.” This production system allows egg-laying hens to move around freely, flap their wings, and do activities natural to them like dustbathing, perching, and foraging—consistent with the internationally accepted Five Domains of Animal Welfare.

The cage-free certification ensures the compliance of the inspected houses to the Philippine National Standards (PNS) Code for Cage-Free Egg Production. These standards provide a list of requirements for hens to have access to ample space and optimal facilities. The standards are put in place to be a basis of true cage-free farms for the good management of egg-laying hens

Championing animal welfare and ethical sourcing

With the certification in place, the consumers can also be confident that their eggs come from a place that truly looks after the welfare of hens. They are protected from false claims as they can verify if the source is cage-free certified.

Atty. Heidi Caguioa, president and program director for AKF, said that Robina Farms’ move towards Cage-Free egg production as one of the industry leaders will significantly influence other farms to follow suit. By taking the bold yet better step in changing egg production for better animal welfare, Robina Farms contributes to a more sustainable, ethical food system.

Atty. Caguioa added that the switch to cage-free eggs was part of the global clamor for a more humane farming system and ethical sourcing of animal food products. As more consumers prefer humanely sourced food in Asia, AKF has initiated the Cage-Free campaign to ensure that producers, food establishments, and the hospitality industry can comply.

Robina Farms sets a strong example for other local producers to follow by prioritizing animal welfare and aligning with global ethical food sourcing standards. This certification not only underscores their dedication to improving farming practices, but it also empowers consumers to make more informed, humane choices.

As the demand for ethically sourced food continues to rise, Robina Farms’ commitment to cage-free egg production represents a promising step towards a more sustainable and compassionate food system in the Philippines.

