Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) exemplified communications excellence at the recent 60th Anvil Awards as it took home 10 Silver Anvils.

Meralco, which was also a finalist for Company of the Year, was recognized for its outstanding programs centered on communications, public service, employee centricity, corporate social responsibility, and digital transformation.

Seen in the photo are Meralco executives along with their respective teams: (first row, L- R) Vice-President and Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer Jeffrey O. Tarayao, Senior Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer Edgardo V. Carasig, First Vice-President and Head of Networks Froilan J. Savet, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho, Senior Vice-President and Chief Revenue Officer Ferdinand O. Geluz, First Vice-President and Head of Customer Retail Services Charina P. Padua, and Vice-President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga.

“These awards are affirmation of Meralco’s relentless efforts to capitalize on strategic communications that add meaning and value to the company’s impactful programs for our stakeholders. In addition, these also reflect the Meralco leaders’ proactive stance to empower our employees to continue going the extra mile to bring these initiatives to those who need it the most,” Mr. Zaldarriaga said.

Among Meralco’s campaigns that earned recognition were the “Goodbye, Spaghetti Wires: The Meralco Anti-Urban Blight Program,” which highlighted the distribution utility’s public safety campaign to address urban blight; and the company’s yearlong energy security campaign called “With great power comes great reliability: Meralco’s campaign to address the energy challenges during the summer and typhoon season.”

“Shaping Future-Ready Communications: Meralco Newsroom’s leap into digital excellence,” which showcased Meralco’s innovative use of digital communication technologies; and the digital documentary “Empowering Women in Energy: Suzette Castro’s Journey,” which featured the story of a Meralco female linecrew balancing motherhood and work in a male-dominated field.

Meralco’s commitment to the development of its employees as exemplified in the training programs “Strengthening Workforce Knowledge and Values through the Meralco Way Training Program,” and “Forging the Future of Engineering: The Meralco Cadet Engineering Program” also bagged Silver Anvils.

“Transforming Employee Communications through the Meralco News revival,” meanwhile, featured Meralco’s engagement and communication efforts through an internal newsletter that gave an avenue to level up information dissemination and employee engagement.

Meralco’s commitment to promote inclusivity was also hailed with the recognition of the program called “Empowerment Through Sports: A Soft Tennis Clinic Promoting Inclusivity Among People with Disabilities,” which fosters acceptance and empowerment of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Completing this year’s haul were the two Silver Anvils won by One Meralco Foundation — the corporate social development arm of the distribution utility — for programs that uplift underserved communities within and beyond its franchise area namely “Household Electrification Program” and “Electrification for Development: Improving Agriculture in Mindanao.”

Spearheaded by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines, the Anvil Awards is the premier recognition for outstanding public relations programs, campaigns, and tools that exemplify the highest standards of industry practice in the country.

