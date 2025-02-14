The male reproductive system needs the prostate gland to function. The prostate gland, a small and walnut-shaped organ located in the lower abdomen, is sandwiched between the bladder and penis, creating fluids that nourish and transport sperm.

However, when cancer cells enter the system, the prostate gland is in serious trouble. According to urologist Dr. Poh Beow Kiong of Gleneagles and Mount Elizabeth Hospitals, prostate cancer happens when prostatic cells grow uncontrollably and spread into nearby tissues.

A damaged prostate gland could then lead to several conditions, including prostate cancer, which is currently the third most common type of cancer among men in the Philippines, according to the Department of Health.

Early on, prostate cancer shows no symptoms; but as it progresses, patients can experience bone pain, urinary blockage, and other urinary symptoms.

The silver lining is that medical advancements have significantly improved treatment, allowing for easier recovery among prostate cancer patients.

In terms of managing prostate cancer, treatments come with two intentions — to cure during the early stage and to prevent progression into advanced stages. Many treatments are available for this type of cancer, including prostate surgery, laparoscopic prostatectomy, and robotic surgery.

For years, prostate surgery was the primary treatment for prostate cancer. While it’s generally safe and the mortality rate is insignificant, it can be debilitating among cancer patients, Dr. Poh said. It can also carry a few complications, such as erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence, where patients may cough and leak urine.

With laparoscopic prostatectomy, a type of surgery that uses small incisions to remove the prostate, treating prostate cancer has significantly improved. Significant improvements in optics or visual technology for this type of procedure enable surgeons to go deep into the male pelvis, which is naturally narrow.

Another advancement that Dr. Poh highlighted is the da Vinci robotic prostatectomy. It is a robot-assisted and minimally invasive surgery designed for prostate cancer treatment. It comes with better visualization and precision, making it easier to perform surgeries through small incisions. The technology also enables advanced and computer-controlled movement, keeping those important nerves around the prostate safe. Dr. Poh noted that robotic surgery involves a very intricate method of robot tissue dissection, good optics, and 3D anatomy advancements, enabling nerve-sparing techniques.

“[Robotic surgery] is not a dangerous surgery; it’s not a surgery that is open to many surgical variations. The surgery is standard, the invention of the da Vinci robot has made this consistency even higher. Every case is a challenging case, but we are able to cut down the morbidity and complications ever since we have used the robot,” Dr. Poh further explained.

At the forefront of advanced and holistic treatments, Mount Elizabeth Hospital uses a comprehensive team approach in treatments. It has a group of skilled specialists, including surgeons, physiotherapists, anesthetists, and nurses. Additionally, it utilizes advanced robotic tools like the da Vinci robot. The treatment journey begins with diagnosis and then continues through surgery and recovery, ensuring that every aspect of patient care is well-coordinated for positive surgical outcomes.

“The best way to prevent post–operative complications is before the surgery. We start rehabilitation before we put the knife on the patient. Before the surgery, once the patient is diagnosed, the treatment starts, we have a team of nurses and physiotherapists who guide the patient through the pre–operative, as well as the post–operative recovery,” Dr. Poh said.

To maintain prostate health, Dr. Poh recommends that men undergo regular prostate checkups, such as digital rectal examinations and prostate-specific antigen (PSA), especially for those over the age of 50. On top of that, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, with a proper diet and exercise is highly encouraged. A healthy prostate can not only improve men’s reproductive health but also their well-being and quality of life.

For inquiries, please contact the IHH Healthcare Patient Assistance Center Singapore — Philippine Office, located at G/F-B, Marco Polo Hotel, Meralco Avenue and Sapphire Street, Ortigas Center, Pasig City 1600. You may also email manila.ph@ihhhealthcare.com or call 0917-526-7576. Follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/MountElizabethHospitalsSGPhilippinesOffice.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

