Get your loved ones the gift of love this Heart’s Day at SM

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and let’s be real — finding the perfect gift for your special someone can be a challenge. Whether you’re shopping for your partner, bestie, or even yourself (because self-love is the best love!), SM Supermalls has got you covered! Check out this curated list of gifts, each suited to your loved one’s personality.

For the one who’s all about self-care: Aesop hand balm

Available at SM Aura and SM Mall of Asia (soon to open), Aesop’s luxurious hand balm is perfect for someone who always has their self-care game on point. With its soothing formula and minimalist design, it’s a thoughtful gift for someone who appreciates quality over quantity.

For the sophisticated scent lover: Le Labo Perfume

If your Valentine has an effortlessly cool aura and always smells like a dream, they’ll love a signature scent from Le Labo at SM Mall of Asia. The complex, personalized scents are perfect for a fragrance connoisseur who values individuality and luxury. Give the gift of a signature scent that will linger after the special day.

For the trendsetter: Beyond the Vines Poofy Bag

For the friend who always knows what’s hot in fashion, the Beyond the Vines Poofy Bag at SM Mall of Asia is the ultimate Valentine’s Day accessory. Style meets function with this playful, yet stylish bag. This is perfect for those who want to stay ahead of fashion trends, rock the latest fits, and aren’t afraid to mix bold colors. It’s the IT bag for the IT person in your life.

For the homebody with luxe taste: Our Home x Francis Libiran Tin Candle Set

Dreamy scent + chic aesthetics = Francis Libiran Tin Candle Set. Available at Our Home branches, this tin candle set is for the one who thrives in cozy nights, binge-watching rom-coms, and setting the mood with soft lighting and a fluffy blanket.

For the audiophile: Sonos Era 100

If you have a friend who’s passionate about music, the Sonos Era 100 speaker at SM Mall of Asia is a fantastic gift choice. Known for its superior sound quality and sleek design, this speaker will make any music lover’s Valentine’s Day extra special. Whether they’re into podcasts, classic hits, or the latest chart-toppers, the Sonos Era 100 will elevate their listening experience.

For the sun-chaser: Massimo Dutti Sunglasses

For that person who exudes effortless elegance, the Massimo Dutti sunglasses available at SM Mall of Asia are the perfect accessory. These sunglasses are timeless, chic, and ideal for someone who appreciates the finer things in life. Whether they’re lounging poolside or heading out for a coffee date, these sunglasses will elevate their style with ease.

For the sweet tooth: Venchi Chocolates

Nothing says “I love you” like Venchi Chocolates from The Podium. Crafted with the finest ingredients, these luxurious chocolates are the perfect gift for a lover of fine confectionery. With a range of rich, decadent flavors, Venchi offers a delicious way to express affection on this special day.

For the one who deserves a decadent treat: Kevin Ong Patisserie Cakes

Located at SM Aura, Kevin Ong Patisserie makes cakes that are almost too beautiful to eat. Almost. Known for his artistic and flavorful creations, these cakes are perfect for those who appreciate culinary artistry. Surprise them with a slice of sweet happiness that is as delightful to the eyes as it is to the palate.

Celebrate Valentine’s with exciting experiences at SM Supermalls’ Love in Full Colors

The Valentine’s season at SM is ready to bloom in full color! Whether you’re planning a romantic date, celebrating with friends, or indulging in self-love, there’s something special for everyone from Feb. 1 to 14.

#DateSpotsAtSM will give you the ultimate date inspo with Instagram-worthy experiences, brought to you by SM and your favorite content creators. For picture-perfect moments, go to the Snap of LOVE artistic photo spots where you can capture memories with your special someone, family, or besties. And because love and food go hand in hand, LOVE Bites offers exclusive Valentine’s dining deals across SM’s cafes and restaurants.

For those who prefer fun-filled celebrations, LOVE Vibes brings exciting activities like movie dates at SM Cinema, skating at SM Skating, and strike-worthy fun at SM Bowling. If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect Valentine’s gift, the LOVE Market has everything you need from chocolates and flowers to personalized keepsakes.

Meanwhile, pet parents can enjoy a FURst Date with their fur babies at the Paw Park, while couples can unleash their creativity at the LOVE Lab (Feb. 8-9) with interactive art workshops.

And on Feb. 14, LOVE Bops will set the mood with live romantic serenades at the Event Center.

But if you are single, don’t worry because SM’s got you. Celebrate Single’s Day with self-love tips, treats, and a reminder that love starts with YOU!

No matter how you choose to celebrate, SM Supermalls is your ultimate Valentine’s destination. So tag along with your friends, family, SO, and your pets, and make this Heart’s Day even more special when you drop by an SM mall near you!

To know more about the latest news and activities at SM Supermalls, visit www.smsupermall.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.