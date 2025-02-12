<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When cancer cells enter the male reproductive system, the prostate gland is in serious trouble. Nonetheless, advancements have significantly improved treatment, allowing for easier recovery among patients. Urologist Dr. Poh Beow Kiong of Gleneagles and Mount Elizabeth Hospitals discusses these minimally invasive and holistic treatments.

For inquiries, please contact Mount Elizabeth Hospital’s patient assistance center, IHH Healthcare Singapore – Philippine Office, located at G/F-B, Marco Polo Hotel, Meralco Avenue and Sapphire Street, Ortigas Center, Pasig City 1600, e-mail manila.ph@ihhhealthcare.com or call 0917-526-7576.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.