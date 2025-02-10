Camille Villar turned over on Tuesday the house and lot won by 26-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Angelica Abellano during simple ceremonies in Camella Pili, Camarines Sur.

A former BPO call center agent before working as a teacher in Taiwan, Abellano was very grateful when she and her family toured their new home for the first time.

“Nandito na po, nakita ko na po finally yung bahay. Wala pong mapaglagyan yung kasiyahan ko kasi wala palang imposible. Dahil po kay Ma’am Camille, ginawa niyang posible yung isang pangarap na sa tingin ko po ay ilang taon ko pong pagsisikapan,” said Abellano, fourth among eight siblings.

“Ginawa pong magic ni Ma’am Camille,” she said, referring to how Camille was instrumental in making her dream come true.

For decades, Abellano and her family lived in a modest home owned by a relative in their hometown. Winning the Camella house was a life-changing blessing for them.

“‘Ito na yung bunga ng sacrifice mo sa family‘, sabi ng papa ko. Gusto ko po mag-thank you dahil ginawa siyang instrument ni Lord pa maisakatuparan ang pangarap ko, kung bakit ako nasa ibang bansa. Sobrang thankful po ako,” she said, referring to Camille Villar.

Abellano’s father is a farmer while her mother sells rice cakes to augment the family income.

“Itong bahay po para sa family ko, hindi na po kami matutulog sa lapag. Hindi na po namin mararanasan na pag umuulan, kailangan maglagay ng balde o tabo kung saan-saan… May concrete na pong bahay kung saan mag-create kami ng new memories,” Abellano added.

Abellano won the house and lot from Camella during the “Paskong Pinoy 2024: Piyesta, Musika at Kultura” Christmas gathering organized by the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) led by its chairperson, Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, last December. Over 3,000 OFWs attended the event held at the Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City.

Villar congratulated Abellano as she gave her the key to her dream house and lot in Camella Pili, located at Brgy. Cadlan in Pili, Camarines Sur. She also handed over to Abellano a move-in gift certificate worth P50,000 from AllHome to help her start her furnishings for her new house.

She said OFWs like Angelica continue to inspire her in continuing her advocacy to help overseas Filipinos. “Talagang gusto ko magpasalamat sa inyo dahil ikaw ang nagsilbing inspirasyon sa amin. Sobrang saya ko na kahit papaano, maalagaan mo ang pamilya mo,” Villar said.

Villar reiterated her concern for the OFWs, who sacrifice themselves just to provide for their families.

“Lagi po akong narito, kasama ang aking pamilya, sa pagtataguyod ng maayos na kabuhayan para sa ating mga kababayan, lalung-lalo na ang ating mga bagong bayani. Kasama niyo po kami sa pagkamit ng inyong mga pangarap sa buhay,” Villar said.

“Lahat ng pangangailangan niyo ay lagi ko pong inaalala. Lapitan niyo lamang po ako, at handa po akong tumulong sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya,” Villar also said, as she vowed to pursue legislation that would promote and ensure the welfare of OFWs around the world.

