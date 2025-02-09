Today marks the 10th anniversary of Apptrade, Inc., a nationwide provider of assets and/or excess inventory liquidation, auction, surplus, trading, and retail/wholesale services. Apptrade has achieved significant milestones in liquidation services, offered to a variety of industries including but not limited to: businesses, offices, real estate, hotels, resorts, restaurants, factories, SMEs, construction, and industrial.

In its first decade as a company, Apptrade has effectively garnered the company a reputation that is second to none in the surplus and liquidation industry thanks to its sustainable business approach and its diverse and skilled workforce.

“We have so much to be grateful for since Apptrade was born in 2015,” stated Rolly Cordoviz, Apptrade’s CEO and Founder. “With the right mindset and the right people, nothing can stand in the way of success. I have witnessed our company grow from a small 300-sq.m. store within a gas station to a 6,000-sq.m. auction and trading warehouse operations. I am incredibly proud of everything we’ve achieved over the past decade, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey — our devoted employees, loyal customers, and supportive partners and communities. Celebrating this milestone only fuels my excitement for the endless opportunities ahead to contribute to a better and more sustainable future,” he continued.

10 Years of Creating Value for Money

Apptrade, Inc. is driven by a strong vision to provide the lowest prices for the Filipino people through its retail/wholesale shopping center, to open opportunities for its customers to start or grow their businesses through project management, and to create liquidation solutions for business owners to maximize their returns through its auctioneering services.

Apptrade stood like a solid rock and never stopped delivering robust solutions to its clients as it operates daily within its 6,000-sq.m. main warehouse currently located in Manila East Road, Taytay, Rizal, on the verge of nearing the 100-employee mark, led by its directors: Rolly Cordoviz, CEO and Founder; Joy Morales, Vice-President/Director; Liberty Lizardo, CFO/Director; Leslie Cordoviz, Head of Marketing/Director; and Lorenzo Cordoviz, Head of Operations/Director.

As Apptrade celebrates its 10th anniversary, it is gearing up to continue leading the surplus industry by offering sustainable solutions that allow its clients to grow their businesses. “Furthermore, we plan to expand our services, strengthening our nationwide presence in both trading and auction markets, providing closer support to our clients,” stated Lorenzo Cordoviz, Head of Operations/Director.

“Enhanced sustainability efforts, flexible pricing strategies, and as our 10th year campaign indicates: ‘creating value for money’ have been the foundation of our work since the beginning. Our people consistently uphold these principles, making them a visible and vital part of every client interaction and project we undertake,” stated Leslie Cordoviz, Head of Marketing/Director.

“WE’VE COME THIS FAR — LET’S GO EVEN FURTHER”

“For Apptrade’s future, there would be a clearer pivot to sustainability and equal opportunity. Being in trading and surplus have taught us that many businesses have a lot to dispose of. Sometimes, reselling is not enough to complete the cycle. Hence, sustainability is the primary goal for the next 10 years,” stated Joy Morales, Apptrade’s Vice-President.

There is an inherently sustainable quality to reselling surplus items to those who need it, and Apptrade aims to expand this meaning. “We’ve seen huge leaps forward in this industry. We’ve come this far, and we will go even further — from a business that creates business, Apptrade will also become a business that cares for nature. We will focus on sustainable and environmentally friendly ventures that help in making the world better to live in,” stated Liberty Lizardo, CFO/Director.

Apptrade’s story extends far beyond the 10th year milestone. As it embarks on the next decade, it remains committed to delivering sustainable outcomes that make a difference, and to solving the issues that matter not only to its customers and partners, but also to the planet.

You may follow Apptrade through their socials:

For more inquiries, you may email Apptrade at marketing@apptradeph.com or contact Apptrade’s Hotline at 02-8722-3510 / 0917-133-0924.

