Del Monte continues to enrich lives and nourish Filipino families through its beloved products. With the launch of its TikTok Shop, the brand has significantly expanded its reach, achieving a 950x growth in live Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and resonating with broader digital audiences.

As a trusted and iconic brand, Del Monte collaborated with TikTok Shop using innovative features such as key livestream sessions, affiliate marketing, and the ACE Indicator System—a framework of Assortment, Content, and Empowerment. These tools effectively broadened Del Monte’s digital reach and showcased its latest offerings.

Del Monte’s strategic approach during the 11.11 Mega Campaign delivered impressive results, highlighting the powerful impact of TikTok Shop. Compared to the 10.10 campaign, the brand achieved a remarkable 148% increase in total GMV, with affiliate GMV rising by 76%. Affiliate live sessions experienced 212% growth, and affiliate video content grew by 44%. These achievements highlight how Del Monte effectively used TikTok Shop’s tools to drive significant growth through digital engagement.

“As we churned out more live events with the support of TikTok Shop, it has been a wonderful journey for Del Monte,” said Leandro Oviedo, Del Monte eCommerce Director. “Also with TikTok Shop, we found newer ways to excite our consumers, especially with engaging and informative content that we publish.”

Power of Shoppertainment and Engaging Content

Through TikTok Shop, Del Monte has leveraged the power of shoppertainment to amplify its digital presence, engaging more than 35,000 viewers with fresh product offerings like dairy and snacks. With a focus on appealing to a younger audience, Del Monte has introduced relatable short videos packed with useful information, elevating their online presence and making their products more accessible and attractive.

A key aspect of this approach has been Del Monte’s innovative livestream sessions, which have transformed traditional retail experiences into real-time interactions with consumers, driving significant increases in engagement and sales. This real-time engagement has allowed the brand to create authentic connections, giving consumers a direct way to learn about Del Monte products and fostering brand loyalty.

Additionally, Del Monte’s use of TikTok Shop’s affiliate marketing has enhanced brand visibility, as collaborations with creators through competitions and creator asks have fostered meaningful connections and expanded their digital reach.

“Through impactful content and strategic collaborations with the right influencers, we’ve been able to engage with our audience in a way that feels both fun and personal,” said Oviedo. “It’s not just about promoting a product; it’s about creating genuine connections that go beyond the screen. By engaging directly with consumers in real-time through live selling, we foster a deeper understanding of their needs and excitement, building trust and loyalty every step of the way.”

Empowerment Through Strategic Campaigns and Ad

Empowerment played a crucial role in Del Monte’s overall digital strategy, driving consumer action through tools like TikTok Shop Ads, direct platform partnerships, and various campaigns that resulted in the highest daily GMV record last May 2024.

“Del Monte’s remarkable success is a testament to the synergy between a brand that understands its audience and a platform that empowers creativity. By harnessing TikTok Shop’s ACE Indicator System, they’ve transformed their offerings into experiences that resonate deeply with Filipino families. It’s a privilege to support their journey,” said Franco Aligaen, Marketing Lead, TikTok Shop.

A Formula for Success

Del Monte’s journey on TikTok Shop, enhanced by the ACE Indicator System, demonstrates the potential of pairing tailored product offerings with engaging content and consumer-driven campaigns. This strategic approach saw Del Monte rank No. 13 in the Food & Beverages category at launch, setting a new standard for success in the e-commerce space.

As Del Monte continues its commitment to enriching lives through its products and engaging experiences, the brand is poised for further growth alongside TikTok Shop.

