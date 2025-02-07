FILIPINXT expands Filipino fashion’s global footprint at NYFW

FILIPINXT, a Philippine-based platform dedicated to championing the creativity and craftsmanship of Filipino designers, is making headlines as it secures a spot on the official calendar of New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025.

For Rob Mallari-D’Auria, co-founder of FILIPINXT and a multifaceted Filipino designer, lawyer, and entrepreneur, this milestone is more than just a personal achievement; it is a historic moment for the entire Filipino fashion industry.

He emphasizes that FILIPINXT’s inclusion in NYFW is not merely about showcasing individual talent but about honoring the depth, artistry, and global significance of Filipino craftsmanship.

“FILIPINXT is more than a fashion platform—it is a movement showcasing the pride, passion, and innovation of the Filipino people,” said Mallari-D’Auria.

Aligning with this vision, Richard Estrella, Marketing and Operations Director of FILIPINXT, highlighted the impact of this recognition. “Being part of New York Fashion Week represents an unparalleled opportunity for Filipino designers to showcase their world-class talent,” he said.

With its third appearance at one of the world’s most iconic fashion events, FILIPINXT continues to champion Filipino talent on the world-renowned platform. Building on the success of its Maiden Show in May 2024 and Spring/Summer 2025 Show in September 2024, the platform remains dedicated to showcasing the depth of Filipino creativity.

On the third day of NYFW, Feb. 8, 2025, at 3:00 PM, FILIPINXT will take the spotlight at 4W43, and this remarkable presentation will feature stunning collections from five distinguished Filipino designers and creatives. Each designer will bring their unique vision, heritage, and craftsmanship to the runway.

Bessie Besana, Co-Founder of FILIPINXT and a renowned Filipino fashion designer, is celebrated for her formal wear that blends contemporary aesthetics with a deep understanding of the human body’s natural beauty.

Jasmine Baac, the founder of Bagoyan, will present contemporary designs that are deeply rooted in Filipino heritage, showcasing a harmonious balance between tradition and modernity.

Leo Bartolome, Creative Director of Edited Limited, is known for his innovative approach to fashion that creates contemporary pieces using deadstock, old garments, and refurbished fabrics. His work is a representation of Filipino craftsmanship, with influences from Japanese and other Asian styles.

Adante Leyesa, a multi-awarded Filipino designer, specializes in handcrafted statement accessories and bags. His work is known for its intricate designs, unique details, and partnerships with local artisans to revive traditional Filipino techniques like beading, embroidery, and tapestry.

Gabby Garcia, the founder of Tagpi, offers designs that celebrate Filipino craftsmanship and heritage. What began as a passion project during the pandemic has blossomed into a social enterprise that combines applique with traditional Filipino weaves that create wearable stories that honor Filipino artisans and their craft.

Together, these designers will showcase the vibrant talent and cultural heritage of the Philippines to offer a powerful representation of Filipino creativity on the global fashion stage.

“This show is a dream realized not just for us at FILIPINXT but for every Filipino designer and creative who dares to break boundaries,” shared Bessie Besana, COO and Co-Founder of FILIPINXT. “We are honored to share our culture, heritage, and artistry on one of the world’s most prestigious fashion stages.”

Alongside the runway show, FILIPINXT’s participation in NYFW extends to a curated trunk show hosted by Hwangs Inc., where guests will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive designs and accessories from participating designers and partners. This addition underscores FILIPINXT’s dedication to creating platforms that empower Filipino creatives, allowing them to expand their influence and market presence.

This groundbreaking event is made possible through the collaboration of the Philippine Consulate General in New York City and Kalye NYC, with the generous support of sponsors such as New York Makeup Academy, Hwangs Inc., Angkla Beach Resort, Travel Warehouse Inc., Riman, Paperless PR Creative Agency, Dominic Senador Photography, La Belle Fête, and DJ Filipino Events. Tickets for the show are now available for purchase.

