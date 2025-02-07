For 62 years, Cocogen has been a household name, providing steadfast support to millions of Filipinos and serving as a trusted partner in navigating life’s uncertainties.

In 2025, the company commemorates not just an anniversary, but a legacy built on an unwavering commitment to exceptional service and a proven track record of achievements that firmly cement its position as a pillar of the insurance industry.

Customer experience

Cocogen’s dedication to outstanding customer service is more than just a slogan; it lies at the heart of the company’s operations. To continuously strengthen relationships with customers, Cocogen has implemented various programs aimed at enhancing the customer journey and experience. Notably, the integration of the Consumer Assistance Management System on the website ensures that all complaints and feedback are addressed promptly and appropriately.

The company has launched diverse marketing campaigns to reach a broader audience and enhance its social media presence through collaborations with content creators. Cocogen has also partnered with well-known brands such as Klook, offering discounts through promo codes and organizing exclusive travel promotions in South Korea.

Innovation

Cocogen consistently pursues digital enhancements and adopts new technologies to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Major improvements have been made to streamline the online application processes for Auto Excel Plus and International Travel Excel Plus. Similarly, the payment process for online sales has also been refined.

New partnerships have been established, particularly with Moneymax, resulting in increased online sales production for Travel Excel Plus. Additionally, Cocogen successfully collaborated with Globe to provide cyber insurance coverage for its premium subscribers.

This commitment to progress ensures that Cocogen remains relevant and responsive to the demands of the modern world.

Community engagement

Beyond providing financial security, Cocogen is deeply devoted to the communities it serves. It actively supports ARISE Philippines as a member, participating in disaster management and resilience initiatives.

For the second consecutive year, Cocogen sponsored the Open Heart Foundation to celebrate National Children’s Month, with volunteer employees actively facilitating activities for the organization’s beneficiaries.

Cocogen firmly believes in giving back and contributing to the well-being of the communities in which it operates.

Industry recognition

Cocogen’s commitment to excellence has earned it numerous awards and accolades over the years. In 2024, the Insurance Asia Awards named Cocogen the Domestic General Insurance Company of the Year for the Philippines. Additionally, the HackGuard Personal Cyber Insurance was recognized as the New Insurance Product of the Year by the same organization.

“Our insights from the past year—whether regarding collaboration methods, operational processes or approaches to overcoming challenges—have provided us with not just a solid foundation for improvement but also the momentum to propel us to greater heights,” expressed president and CEO David Padin during the company anniversary celebration held at The Westin Manila, Pasig City, on February 6.

Over the past six decades, Cocogen has navigated economic shifts, technological advancements, and evolving societal needs, all while remaining true to its core values: Committed, Compassionate and Genuine.

Looking forward to many more years of strength, security, and shared success, Cocogen is dedicated to upholding its legacy of excellence and maintaining its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services, which have defined the company for 62 years.

Visit www.cocogen.com for more details.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

