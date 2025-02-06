As a professional athlete competing on the global stage, Filipino-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso leads an extraordinary lifestyle. Being the youngest two-time U.S. Women’s Open champion, Saso values the importance of having a serene and comfortable space to unwind in between her rigorous training and international competitions.

Reflecting on her remarkable 2024 season, in which she secured her second U.S. Women’s Open title, Saso shared, “It was a memorable year, having another championship. Most importantly, I made a lot of memories on the LPGA Tour with my friends as we compete every week. I also visited many places around the world.”

With such a hectic schedule, finding balance is key. “It’s important for me to have a place that feels like home no matter where I am. It helps me recharge and stay focused,” she explained. To maintain both physical and mental well-being, she prioritizes rest and relaxation. “I mainly focus on avoiding injuries, so I train 3-4 times a week and not overworking. I like staying at home. Sleeping and watching shows are how I usually relax.”

This philosophy aligns seamlessly with Federal Land Nomura Real Estate (FNG), a developer that crafts modern and thoughtfully designed spaces. Just as Saso prepares meticulously for every game, showcasing her dedication to perfect her craft through consistent practice, FNG ensures their properties are carefully designed to support residents’ lifestyles.

As partners for two years and counting, Saso and FNG find themselves not only sharing similar values, but cultures as well. FNG is a collaboration between Federal Land and Japan’s Nomura Real Estate, with a vision of bringing Japanese-inspire living in the country, while still catering to the needs of Filipinos.

Another thing they share is the focus on aesthetics and functionality. Designing holistically, FNG looks at integrating open spaces, community hubs, and residential areas in its projects. Saso shared, “I look for enough space to relax and overall color and designs in a home,” Saso shared. She also appreciates the connection between home and nature, remarking, “Golf is deeply connected to nature, and having a home with a nature view and also access to outdoor spaces is something I like.”

Whether she’s competing on the green or enjoying a well-earned rest, Saso’s partnership with FNG reflects their shared belief in achieving greatness through thoughtful preparation, innovation, and the kaizen principle of continuous improvement.

At just 22, Yuka Saso has already etched her name in golf history, securing her second U.S. Women’s Open championship and inspiring a new generation of athletes. But beyond the fairways, Saso is just like anyone else — someone who values comfort, meaningful connections, and a place to call home.

In Dec. 2024, she had a quick but packed trip back to the Philippines, whom she represented before embracing her Japanese citizenship. The Filipino-Japanese athlete, whose partnership with Federal Land and Nomura Real Estate (FNG) was renewed, not only shot a campaign with the developer but also made time for a golf clinic for young golfers when she was in the country.

In this exclusive conversation, she shares her thoughts on balancing a demanding career, the influence of her dual heritage, and what home truly means to her.

You bagged your second U.S. Women’s Open Championship in 2024! How would you sum up the year — both on and off the course?

YS: First of all, thank you for all the support! It was a memorable year, winning another championship. But more than that, I made a lot of great memories on the LPGA Tour with my friends — we compete every week, and I also got to visit so many places around the world.

Yuka, who’s had a busy year, still brought energy to the shoot. Despite her quips that she’s not a celebrity, everyone on the set only had high praises for how easy she was to work with, acing her lines and being open to try various shots.

What do you love most about golf, and how do you stay motivated?

YS: What I love about golf is the challenge. Every week is different—the weather, the golf course, the environment — it keeps things exciting. I stay inspired by focusing on my goals and chasing my dreams. That’s what keeps me going.

Golf is a sport that’s deeply connected to nature. When it comes to a home, do you prefer one with views or access to outdoor spaces?

YS: I actually love both! A home with a great nature view is very relaxing, but at the same time, I’d also love to have access to outdoor spaces. Being able to step outside and enjoy fresh air is important to me.

FNG — the joint venture by the Philippines’ Federal Land, Inc., a trusted real estate developer in the country, and Japan’s Nomura Real Estate Development Co. Ltd., with brands across multiple real estate business lines such as retail, residential, and offices — was awarded as Best Breakthrough Developer in the Philippines and Asia in 2024 by PropertyGuru. These are prestigious honors for the developer, which was only founded in 2022.

In 2024, it unveiled multiple projects and partnerships. Breaking ground for its inaugural residential projects, Yume at Riverpark in General Trias, Cavite, and The Observatory in Mandaluyong City, FNG is dedicated to creating Japanese-inspired homes, with dynamic, holistic spaces that support self-sufficient living.

You have many fans in both the Philippines and Japan. What values from these cultures do you carry with you every day?

YS: I’m grateful that both countries continue to support me. Growing up, I was able to experience both cultures and appreciate their differences. With the guidance of my family, I learned to respect and embrace these values.

The Philippines holds a very special place in my heart — it’s where everything started. It’s where I made my first dreams, my first friendships, and learned the importance of respecting family and friends. On the other hand, Japan taught me discipline, responsibility, and a strong work ethic. What I find similar in both cultures are respect — no matter where you are or who you meet. That’s something I carry with me every day.

As an athlete, how do you take care of your overall well-being?

YS: I focus a lot on avoiding injuries. I train about three to four times a week, but I also make sure not to overwork myself. When I’m home, I like to rest — I sleep, watch shows, and use recovery tools like ice baths to help my body recover.

Saso’s year ahead, similar to her remarkable 2024, is already planned and full.

What qualities do you look for in a home to support that balance?

YS: A home should be a place where I can truly relax. I like having enough space, a good overall design, and I really like nice sofas! A comfortable home helps me recharge, both physically and mentally.

You travel extensively for tournaments. What does “coming home” mean to you?

YS: Coming home means being able to fully be myself and relax. After all the traveling, it’s the place where I can just slow down and feel at ease.

You inspire many young athletes and golfing fans. What’s your advice to those who look up to you?

YS: I’m still young, too, and I also get inspired by others! But one thing I try to never forget is why I started playing golf in the first place — because I love it. At the end of the day, no matter how serious or competitive things get, it’s important to remember how much fun the sport is.

Just as Saso finds balance between training and rest, FNG is committed to crafting homes that foster both energy and tranquility. FNG does this by designing with people’s wants and needs in mind — from curated amenities that enrich productivity, health, and community to open, expansive spaces to relax in.

With a shared appreciation for precision, discipline, and thoughtful design, Saso and FNG continue their partnership — one built on excellence, values, and the pursuit of greatness.

