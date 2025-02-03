Cocolife give app users chance to visit Boracay with App, App & Away! promo

Since its establishment nearly 50 years ago, Cocolife has grown to be one of the premier insurance companies in the Philippines committed to going above and beyond the needs of Filipinos while providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to their valued clients.

After the recent launch of their improved and reimagined myCocolife app late last year, the company simplified the insurance process and allowed users to manage their policies and access various insurance-related services in real-time. The myCocolife App is an all-in-one solution for accessing the company’s offerings and managing them from the palm of your hand. The improved app features timely notifications, quick access to information, as well as detailed guides about various products.

In line with the company’s mission of financial literacy for all Filipinos, Cocolife has launched an exciting new promotion that gives app users a chance to win a luxurious three-day, two-night vacation package for two at the pristine island of Boracay or cash worth P47,000. This promotion is not limited to Cocolife clients but is open for the general public.

To join the App, App & Away! promo, simply download the myCocolife app in the Google Play Store or at the App Store, complete the registration process from Dec. 15, 2024, until March 20, 2025, and wait for the announcement of winners shortly after the promo period. To learn more about the myCocolife App, App, & Away Promo, visit this link: https://bit.ly/MyCocolifeAppAppandAway

With the company’s mobile app, experience convenience and rewards like never before. Cocolife’s new digital platform allows users to not only track their policies and payments but also to explore and purchase new insurance products directly from their mobile devices while getting immediate assistance for their needs. Additionally, users can book appointments with agents for personalized consultations ensuring that customers are well-informed and can make educated decisions.

“For Cocolife, it is our duty to serve our clients with the best insurance products, together with the highest standards of customer servicing,” said Cocolife president and chief executive officer Atty. Jose Martin A. Loon.

More features are expected to enhance the application’s capabilities in the coming years with the second phase bringing upgrades such as a marketplace for products and an EKYC (electronic know-your-customer) process for faster applications and the third phase introducing agent assistance tools, the ability to submit claims through the app, and biometric login for added security.

Take advantage of this opportunity to participate in the App, App, & Away! promo, where you can enjoy the benefits of seamless insurance management while earning exciting rewards and ensuring financial security.

Download the myCocolife app and register today!

Playstore – https://bit.ly/myCocolife_playstore

iOS – https://apps.apple.com/ph/app/my-cocolife/id1598247066

