By Sarah Tabing

Global Dominion Financing, Inc. (GDFI), a leading financial services provider in the Philippines, continues to make waves in the industry as one of its long-standing employees, Sam Cariño, takes on a pivotal role as the new President and CEO of Asialink.

With 20 years of experience at Global Dominion, Sam’s career journey highlights the company’s reputation for fostering leadership development. Starting as an account officer, Sam worked his way up, showcasing exceptional skills and a dedication to growth.

His new role at Asialink is a testament to the culture of excellence and empowerment cultivated within Global Dominion.

This milestone reflects Global Dominion’s broader commitment to developing leaders who make significant contributions to the financial services sector. Through comprehensive training programs, mentorship, and opportunities for career advancement, the company has built a reputation as a nurturing ground for professionals aiming to excel in their fields.

Global Dominion’s president and managing director, Patricia Palacios, emphasized the company’s commitment to fostering talent, “At Global Dominion, we believe in empowering our people to grow into leaders who drive progress in the financial services industry. Sam’s journey with us and his appointment as President and CEO of Asialink reflect the values we champion—integrity, innovation, excellence, and grit. As we continue to achieve rapid growth, including reaching 1 billion pesos in loan disbursements, we remain dedicated to investing in our employees. Their talent and commitment are the foundation of our success and our mission to simplify financing for every Filipino.”

The appointment of Sam Cariño underscores Global Dominion’s role as more than just a financial institution—it is a hub for talent development, where individuals are equipped with the skills and opportunities to excel in leadership positions.

Sam’s new role at Asialink marks the next chapter in a remarkable career, one that began with Global Dominion’s vision of transforming not only the lives of its customers but also the careers of its employees. His success serves as an inspiration for the entire team and the broader financial services industry.

