President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., on Nov. 10, 2024, assured the government would immediately reconstruct houses damaged by Typhoon Marce in Cagayan.

In his speech during the distribution of financial aid in Buguey, Cagayan, President Marcos said he brought all relevant government agencies to ensure all help is extended to those rendered homeless by Marce.

“Hindi kaya ng isang department gawin lahat. Kaya ang tinatawag po namin, ginagawa po namin ay what we call the whole-of-government approach. Ibig sabihin, lahat ng iba’t ibang departamento kahit papaano ay makakadala ng tulong at makakatulong para mabigyan ng relief, para ma-rescue ang ating mga tauhan, para mabigyan ng relief,” President Marcos said.

“At ngayon, ngayon dito sa Cagayan, ang dapat talaga nating tingnan ay ang reconstruction dahil ‘yung sa… public infrastructure, okay naman, not so bad. Pero ‘yung mga private na tirahan, ‘yun na nga, nasira. Kaya’t ‘yun ang tututukan natin,” he added.

The President said the government will not abandon victims until they fully recover from the typhoon’s effects. He said the aid provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will continue.

President Marcos handed over P10 million each to the municipalities of Aparri, Buguey, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Gattaran, Gonzaga, and Santa Ana. The funds were received by their respective local chief executives.

He also witnessed the distribution of assistance from different government agencies — the DSWD, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), and the Department of Agriculture (DA). | PND