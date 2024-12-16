AboitizPower, Visayan Electric help brighten homes through Sitio Electrification Program

For more than two decades, the humble and secluded sitio of Bairan, Naga City in Cebu, located some seven kilometers away from the main road, has been enveloped in darkness. Rough and treacherous road conditions complicate and delay the arrival of progress in this hilltop community.

But after years of hardships, a long-awaited blessing descended upon their village. Electrification finally reached Barangay Bairan. The scattered lights residents once saw from afar, lighting up neighboring barangays, now illuminates the very area where they live.

Arnulfo Tiempo, Analou Obaob, and Neky Kanlom were among the residents of Barangay Bairan who benefited from the Sitio Electrification Program electrified by power distribution utility Visayan Electric Company, a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) and the second largest private utility in the Philippines.

This year, they, along with their ka-barangays, will celebrate their Christmas the way they never experienced before; one filled with bright and colorful lights. In addition to regular fluorescent lights, their homes are now adorned with twinkling lights and other decorations that add to the spirit of the holidays.

Life after the Sitio Electrification Program

Arnulfo, who is a backyard hog grower, faced a lot of challenges in raising his livestock due to the absence of electricity, one of which is the difficulty of assisting his sows during the delivery of piglets.

Everything changed when Visayan Electric brought electricity to Barangay Bairan through the Sitio Electrification Program, a national government project that aims to connect far-flung barangays to the electrical grid of distribution utilities such as Visayan Electric.

For Arnulfo, electric-powered light did not only provide assurance for his family’s safety but also for his pigs, which are his main source of income that sustains his family’s needs.

Aside from benefiting his livestock, a new opportunity also came to his home after having electricity; in the form of one of his children starting to receive tailoring work.

“Naa napud mi tahi-anan, sa akong bata, sukad naa nami kuryente. Tabang lang mi sa akong misis (Since we got electricity, one of my kids now accepts commissions as a tailor. My wife and I help from time to time),” Mr. Tiempo said.

For her part, Analou, who is a barangay health worker and farmer, can now manage her time more efficiently, especially in helping her husband with farming, which their family financially relies on.

When electricity came to Barangay Bairan, her volunteer work as a barangay health worker, with all of the paperwork, can now be done at night, which gave her more time to help her husband with the farming.

“Apan karon nga naa nami kuryente, makatabang nako sa akong bana sa buntag unya ari na lang nako trabahoon sa gabii (Now that we already have electricity, I can help my husband in the morning and I can do my volunteer work at night),” Ms. Obaob said.

Neky, a Grade 9 student, said that school life also changed with the arrival of electricity, making her life easier as she can now do her homework after dark and have more time to prepare and study her lessons for the following day.

Before, she struggled with her academics because, like Arnulfo and Analou, she only relied on a kerosene lamp, or a “lamparilla,” which really restricted her academic performance. However, with electricity, a significant change has manifested in her efforts to excel in her academics.

Neky said the gift of electricity pushed her to do more in her academics, teaching her time management.

Hope for Christmas

Like their ka-barangays, Arnulfo, Analou, and Neky had the dream of having electricity in their remote village. This collective aspiration was fulfilled by AboitizPower in 2023, signifying the beginning of the fulfillment of many other hopes and dreams they wish to see come true.

Arnulfo continues to hope and dream that his small backyard hog business will grow significantly, allowing him to continually sustain his family. Along with this dream, he envisions a joyful Christmas for his family.

“Akong padayon nga gipangandoy nga unta mosaka-saka akong negosyo kay mao man ang nagbuhi sa akong pamilya (My dream is that my business will continue to grow because this is what supports my family),” Mr. Tiempo said.

“Karong umaabot nga Pasko, ako usab nalantawan nga malipayon ang among pamilya (This upcoming Christmas, I also envision that our family will be happy).”

Meanwhile, Analou, like all parents, wishes for her family to be complete this coming Christmas. As a mother, she wishes only that her children will someday achieve all their dreams. Moreover, she still hopes to own a television someday.

“Ang akong gusto ra jud ang magkatigum lang mi tibuok pamilya…ug makab-ot sa akong mga anak ang ilang mga gipangandoy (What I really want is for our whole family to be together… and for my children to achieve their dreams),” she said.

For Neky, her determination pushes her to achieve her dreams of becoming a teacher. She believes she is not far from achieving it, now that she has access to electricity. The challenge now is for her to focus more on her studies.

For these three families, the arrival of electricity represents much more than just light. It also symbolizes hope, which further encourages them to see life with a brighter future as they continue to work toward realizing their dreams. AboitizPower and Visayan Electric are privileged to help light that path.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.