Embodying RHK Land’s signature intentional design philosophy, The Velaris Residences has been carefully conceived as a landmark residence for those with discriminating and erudite tastes. It caters to individuals for whom excellence is not an aspiration but a constant — masters of the well-appointed life

whose every aspect has been shaped by their bold intentions and studious curation.

From its collection of beautifully crafted light-filled residences to its extensive lineup of exquisitely designed amenities and stunning architecture, The Velaris Residences represents the pinnacle of modernity, sophistication, and luxury. While enveloping residents with the hallmarks of refinement with which they are familiar, it also provides everyday revelations that spark inspiration, excitement, and joy.

LIVING SPACES THAT INSPIRE AN INTENTIONAL LIFE

For its second tower, the North Tower, RHK Land takes luxury to a whole new level. While rising to 40 storeys, the North Tower houses a limited collection of units, each masterfully designed to the minutest detail to reflect a First-World lifestyle, one which melds together tasteful aesthetics, easy comfort, and quiet discretion.

All residences, which range from one- to four-bedroom units, are elegantly proportioned with generous floor plans. The four-bedroom, penthouse, and townhouse suites are of special note with their impressive double volume ceilings. This bold architectural detail imbues these units with an airy grandeur,

transforming them into inviting spaces that lend themselves naturally to both restful retreats and graceful entertaining.

One- and one-and-a-half bedroom units are equipped with spacious indoor patios, which enable residents to bring the outside in and create indoor oases that both calm and reinvigorate. Meanwhile, the rest of the units feature balconies which bring the joys of outdoor living. Both provide inimitable views of the surrounding environs, which include two notable art and design landmarks: the Victor, a 200-feet lighting installation piece by globally recognized artist JEFRË, and Bridgetowne’s scenic bridge designed by the late national artist Francisco Mañosa. A thoughtful approach to layouts that maximizes natural light further brings a feeling of brightness and openness to every unit.

Smart home features utilize the latest technologies to supply the modern domestic niceties that define today’s connected home. Digital door locks with biometric fingerprint scan, PIN code, and RFID card access ensure security while light and air-conditioning systems that can be controlled remotely through smart devices deliver convenience and energy-efficiency. Smart mirrors, which are available in two-bedroom and larger units, kick-start mornings efficiently by delivering news, weather reports, and even personal calendars, among others, to help prepare for and organize the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, the private lifts for two-bedroom and bigger units and the two-units-to-one-elevator ratio of the typical floors provide North Tower residents with a high level of privacy, one of the remaining true luxuries in today’s world.

“Each residence was designed to resemble modern sky villas,” shares Martha Herrera-Subido, Head of Marketing, RHK Land. “We believe our homes are not merely spaces for habitation — they are reflections of the kind of life we want and choose to live. The North Tower provides residents with the perfect backdrop for the purposeful lives they lead.”

A MULTI-SENSORIAL JOURNEY OF INTENTION AND INSPIRATION

The Velaris Residences offers best-in-class amenities that are comparable to 5-star hotel facilities. “Each amenity was designed to become part of a multi-sensorial journey of intention and inspiration, following our vision to create an environment with the power to inspire people,” continues Herrera-Subido.

Some of the exciting amenities offered by the property include an indoor and outdoor Japanese sento, a sculpture garden, a garden lounge with floating daybeds, a lifestyle gym with a dance studio and cycling studio, a badminton and pickleball court, a golf simulator studio, an Olympic-length infinity pool, a treetop playground, and camping grounds.

The Velaris Residences North Tower also nods to recent shifts in how people live and work. The business lounge, which includes a meeting room, as well as the creative studio, furnish spaces geared for productivity, making them suitable for residents for whom hybrid work arrangements have become the norm.

Smart lockers and a secure mailroom allow for convenient package deliveries with limited interface. The residents’ portal, a companion app to access property management services and updates, takes this a step further by offering a contactless lifestyle option. With it, residents can settle dues, send requests

for maintenance, coordinate deliveries, and book amenities with just a few taps on their smartphones.

The pièce de résistance of The Velaris Residences’ amenities, however, is the Velaris SkyClub. Like a social club in the clouds, it contains multiple features where residents can immerse themselves in their interests and pastimes without having to take one step outside — a private theater and game room for

entertainment aficionados, a wine gallery, and casual and gourmet dining areas for gourmands, and a cigar room for tobacco connoisseurs. Moreover, it offers several options for hosting private gatherings with its SkyLounge, SkyBar and SkyDeck areas.

CAPTURING THE PULSE OF A NEW MEGALOPOLIS

The Velaris Residences North Tower residents are set to be advantageously placed right at the beating heart of the megalopolis rising along the 44-kilometer C5 growth corridor. Given this, residents have unparalleled access to several of Metro Manila’s major business hubs, including Makati City, Bonifacio

Global City (BGC), and Ortigas Center. Planned and ongoing infrastructure projects such as the MRT-4, Metro Manila Mega Subway Project, and C-6 Expressway, are slated to further enhance its connectivity.

Specifically, The Velaris Residences sits in a prime spot in Bridgetowne, a 31-hectare master-planned estate that stretches across Pasig City and Quezon City. Bridgetowne is a mixed-use community that is home to Opus Mall, the impressive Victor statue, grade A office buildings, a FIFA-preferred sports field,

and the world’s biggest outdoor obstacle park. In the future, it will also feature hotels and schools. Bridgetowne offers The Velaris Residences residents the accoutrements of a truly cosmopolitan lifestyle that is further complemented by the attractions and establishments in nearby townships.

“With its central location, The Velaris Residences not only allows owners to create the home they have always envisaged but it can also help them further build equity in the long term by being an attractive investment opportunity,” comments Rouen Abel V. Raz, RHK Land’s General Manager. “The sizeable current economic activity in and around Bridgetowne and The Velaris Residences is expected to continue to soar in the foreseeable future, positioning residents to benefit immensely from this projected growth.”

To own a piece of one of the city’s most coveted addresses, visit The Velaris Residences Show Gallery located in Bridgetowne. Call the Sales Hotline at +63917-855-5033 or visit its website at

thevelarisresidences.com to learn more about the property.

