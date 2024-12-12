Coins.ph, the Philippines’ largest digital asset platform, has achieved key milestones in its global expansion, including launching early access for Australian users and an upcoming launch in Brazil.

This comes on the back of record numbers and strong performance for Coins.ph this year. Not only has trading volume on the exchange grown 10 times, the company is projecting to close the year out with revenue being 4 times that of the prior year.

Coins.ph is not stopping there. Under the leadership of CEO Wei Zhou, Coins.ph has grown from a homegrown pioneer to a global player with its international platform Coins.xyz, and aims to set the standard for regulated cryptocurrency services globally.

Launches in Australia and Brazil

In Australia, Coins is partnered with Monochrome, which launched Australia’s first direct spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Together, the two are delivering trusted and compliant services to meet the needs of Australian crypto users. In line with this, Coins.xyz Australia is connected to the country’s banking rails so users can seamlessly cash in and withdraw Australian Dollars (AUD). It also boasts AUD trading pairs for those that want to trade crypto with AUD directly.

In Brazil, one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing crypto markets, Coins.xyz will be opening its doors to users soon and launching its fiat on and offramps next month.

“We promised global expansion, and now it’s happening,” said Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins.ph and Coins.xyz. “Australia and Brazil are key markets for our vision of connecting the world through regulated and accessible digital asset services. It’s our mission that Coins.ph, through Coins.xyz, distinguishes itself as a standard-bearer for trust, compliance, and security in the global crypto space.”

A Rare Filipino Success Story on the Global Stage

Coins.ph is rewriting the narrative for Philippine tech startups. Very few have managed to establish a significant global presence, and Coins.ph has taken tangible steps towards this.

“Our investments in technology and product over the past two years have catapulted our capabilities and paved the way for Coins.ph to become truly global,” Zhou said.

Coins.ph’s expansion through Coins.xyz is a testament to the caliber of Filipino talent as it conquers new markets. Not only is the company looking to set the benchmark for regulated crypto services worldwide, it is also proving to builders across the country that a Philippine-born platform can aspire to become a contender worldwide.

