Grab Philippines, in partnership with the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) and OneAyala, is providing free shuttle rides for Filipinos arriving at Terminals 2 and 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport — the busiest terminals this holiday season.

The Grab Be Present Bus provides convenient point-to-point transportation for Overseas Filipino Workers and other domestic travelers, connecting NAIA Terminals 2 and 3 directly to the OneAyala Transport Hub.

Ride-hailing platforms in the Philippines are facing increased pressure this holiday season as surging demand collides with persistent challenges such as traffic congestion and supply-demand imbalance. Grab Philippines’ historical data shows that the number of ride bookings grows to as much as 45% in the second and third weeks of December, directly impacting the reliability of the existing fleet of Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) drivers to render their services.

With the Grab Be Present Bus connecting passengers from the airport to a hub that houses other mass transit options, these concerns are effectively mitigated — ensuring more Filipinos can reach their destinations this season.

The Grab Be Present Bus free shuttle services will be available from Dec. 12 to 14 and Dec. 19 to 21, 2024, operating daily from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Passengers who wish to avail of the service can find Grab marshalls stationed at the arrival halls who will be ushering them to the pick-up point. They can also directly proceed to the pick-up points located at the Terminal 3 (Bay 4) and Terminal 2 (Bay 5). To board the bus, passengers simply need to register and present their Grab app to the marshalls.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.