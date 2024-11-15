Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, is set to launch the only direct flights between Manila and Sapporo in January next year, making air travel to the City of Snow much more exciting and affordable with the airline’s signature low fares.

Starting Jan. 16, 2025, CEB will operate flights between Manila and Sapporo three times weekly — every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. CEB will be the only airline to offer direct flights between these two cities.

“We are thrilled to be the only carrier to offer non-stop flights between Manila and Sapporo. The launch of this route is a testament to Cebu Pacific’s mission of expanding its international network and making air travel accessible to a wider range of passengers. We are excited to offer more Filipinos the opportunity to experience the winter charm of Sapporo,” said Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer.

With the launch of CEB’s direct Manila-Sapporo flights, travelers can cut their travel time to only around five hours compared to up to 10 hours on other airlines with layovers.

Filipino travelers can also now look forward to participating in the world-renowned Sapporo Snow Festival in February, snowboarding in the Teine Ski Resort, or visiting the Jozankei Onsen for its relaxing baths and natural views.

Passengers may use their existing Travel Funds to book flights and avail themselves of other add-ons. CEB also offers other payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets.

CEB operates in 35 domestic and 27 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Book your flights now at bit.ly/CebuPacificSale.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.