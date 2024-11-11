In response to the devastating impact of Typhoon Kristine, BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive, formally distributed P37 million in financial aid to families affected by Typhoon Kristine. In the wake of 148 confirmed casualties nationwide, at least P250,000 was committed to each bereaved family, as a symbol of compassion and support for their journey to recovery. The initiative started with 39 bereaved families during a turnover ceremony on Nov. 10, at Talisay New Municipal Grounds in Batangas and will continue in several parts of the country. This pledge will continue to support affected families in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos, Department of Social Welfare and Development Undersecretary Pinky Romualdez and DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco were joined by Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas, Batangas Vice-Governor Mark Leviste, Talisay Mayor Nestor Natanauan, Bacolod Mayor Albee Benitez, BingoPlus Foundation COO Celeste Jovenir and local leaders and community members to personally hand over the financial aid. The event highlighted the Foundation’s mission to multiply the good by extending meaningful support to Filipinos in their time of greatest need.

Typhoon Kristine, one of the year’s most devastating storms, left a trail of destruction across South Luzon, with severe flooding and landslides resulting in significant loss of life and damage to property. Talisay, particularly impacted by landslides in Batangas, is one of the focus areas of the Foundation’s relief efforts as the entire province was declared in a state of calamity.

“The BingoPlus Foundation exists to provide more than financial aid; it is about creating hope, resilience, and real change,” said DigiPlus Interactive Chairman Eusebio Tanco. “The work of the BingoPlus Foundation is a true reflection of our belief in giving back without holding back, of reaching out to lift up those in need, and of multiplying the good in every way possible.”

The provision of financial assistance builds on BingoPlus Foundation’s prior support initiatives for Typhoon Kristine victims. In collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s National Resource Operations Center (DSWD NROC), the Foundation provided cavans of rice, benefiting at least 750 families, and mobilized volunteers to help repack and distribute critical supplies for affected provinces.

Together with ABS-CBN Foundation’s Sagip Kapamilya, BingoPlus Foundation also extended support to 1,000 families impacted by Typhoon Kristine in Isabela, Aurora, Pangasinan and Quezon. These immediate actions underscore the Foundation’s dedication to its resilience pillar, showcasing its commitment to making a difference when communities need it most.

“The BingoPlus Foundation stands by our communities not only with aid but with resilience, unity, and hope,” said Mr. Tanco. “In moments like these, our commitment to making a difference is stronger than ever.”

Since its inception, the Foundation has allocated over P100 million across projects nationwide, addressing urgent community needs through healthcare, livelihood programs, and educational grants. Through partnerships with local and national organizations, the Foundation has established PLUS Centers in Negros, Cebu, and General Santos, creating resource hubs designed to empower communities by offering critical resources such as health programs, livelihood support, and skills training. Each center is a lasting symbol of the Foundation’s commitment to sustainable community development.

