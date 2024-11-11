The Philippine SME Business Expo (PHILSME) is back for its 15th edition to showcase innovative business solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Nov. 22-23, 2024, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the SMX Convention Center Manila, Pasay City, Metro Manila.

The country’s largest business-to-business trade show for SMEs, start-up founders, and entrepreneurs returns following its successful two-day run in May.

With the theme “Unlock Upliftment: Taking on Innovation, Coalition and Excellent Client Relations for an Empowered Nation,” the trade show aims to highlight new and cutting-edge solutions and emphasize the importance of exceptional customer service to drive growth for businesses across the Philippines.

“We are honored to provide a platform where business owners can access innovative solutions, foster genuine connections, and reinforce the community in building long-lasting client relationships,” Philippine SME Business Expo CEO and Managing Director Trixie Esguerra-Abrenilla said.

Over 120 sponsors and exhibitors are expected to showcase 180 business solutions across various sectors such as finance, banking, advertising, healthcare, HR & recruitment, IT, payroll solutions, logistics, co-working spaces, franchising, telecommunications, AI solutions, Tourism, Business outsourcing solutions, Web Design services, and more.

Organized by Mediacom Solutions, Inc., the event will also feature 30 keynotes and presentations by industry leaders and experts offering valuable insights and strategies to 9,000 business owners, aiming to help them boost their marketing, revenue, and business growth plans.

The 15th PHILSME Business Expo’s sponsors include Ai-CHA Ice Cream & Tea Philippines, QNE Software Philippines, Inc., Odoo, GCash for Business, Benchmark, Bossjob, Security Bank, and more.

In partnership with leading creative consultancy Design For Tomorrow, the re:brand Initiative will also be unveiled during the expo in November at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

The creative consultancy will be donating one full premium branding service to a chosen MSME.

For the full mechanics, visit www.philsme.com/rebrand.

Register Now to Attend for FREE at https://www.philsme.com/visit-us/.

For Exhibition and Sponsorship inquiries, please contact Sunshine Sy at sunshine@philsme.com, text or call at 0968-569-8358, or visit the website at https://www.philsme.com/.

