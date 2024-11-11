As the Christmas season approaches, Whoscall App, a global anti-scam application, recently launched the #DapatAllMagHoHoWhoscall campaign to raise awareness among Filipinos about staying safe online and avoiding scams.

The Whoscall app, developed by Gogolook, a global leader in TrustTech, is designed to help individuals safeguard against online fraud.

Gogolook Philippines Country Head Mel Migriño shared the campaign’s goal of helping Filipinos enjoy a worry-free holiday season.

“Our goal this holiday season is to ensure that every Filipino can enjoy the festivities without the concern of online threats,” Ms. Migriño said.

“With more people shopping and connecting digitally, it’s crucial to strengthen online security,” she added.

This initiative is a continuation of #DapatAllMagWhoscall campaign, aimed at promoting public awareness of cyber hygiene for safer online practices.

The Whoscall app offers key features such as a Web Checker to scan suspicious links, and Caller and Message Identifiers that can help determine whether incoming calls or Short Message Service (SMS) are potential scams.

“Through our Christmas campaign, we’re committed to providing tools and resources that empower Filipinos to protect themselves and their loved ones online,” Ms. Migriño emphasized.

She also highlighted that “Whoscall is a free app that will help Filipinos enhance their online safety.”

Gogolook was recently recognized by the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center (CICC), an attached agency of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), for its contributions to boosting the country’s cybersecurity.

The recognition underscored Gogolook’s active role in CICC’s fight against online scams and fraud through initiatives like online campaigns, caravans, and roadshows. Gogolook has also shared scam data collected from its Whoscall app and discussed global trends.

This acknowledgment also showed Gogolook’s dedication to making Whoscall available to all Filipinos.

Moreover, Ms. Migriño encouraged the public to use the app’s reporting system, which will undergo a stringent review process, thus, helping its users identify suspicious numbers more effectively.

“We encourage everyone to make use of the app’s reporting system, as each submission directly feeds into Gogolook’s international database,” she said.

“This collective effort helps all users identify suspicious numbers more effectively, making the online space safer for everyone,” Ms. Migriño added.

