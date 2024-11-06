Hip-hop icons Skusta Clee and Flow G were joined by PPop megastars SB19 to bring the panalo spirit to Puregold’s Sari-Sari Store MassKaravan and Concert in Bacolod. The event was Puregold’s own attraction at the annual MassKara Festival, which draws thousands of revelers from all over the country to the city of Bacolod. Over 150,000 people came out to celebrate with Puregold and their fantastic musical guests.

Puregold’s Sari-Sari Store MassKaravan and Concert further intensified the vibrant colors and festive moods at the annual festival. Held at the Bacolod City Government Center, the concert attracted loyal Puregold members and fans of local music, who came out in droves to enjoy the intricate rhythm of Skusta and Flow G, as well as the smooth dances and harmonies of SB19. Attendees also got to enjoy performances from opening acts Project Juan and Esay.

“Puregold has taken major strides in uplifting the voices of our local music talents,” shares Puregold President Vincent Co. “We’re proud to bring these talents to one of our country’s most spirited festivals–MassKara in Bacolod. Our sincere thanks to all who came out to enjoy the concert.”

The revelry was at an all time high as hordes of fans were over the moon, watching their favorite musicians live and up close at the Bacolod City Government Center. Loyal A’TINs such as Chariz and Katrina were likewise overwhelmed at the chance to see their favorities perform. Chariz happily stated that she didn’t have a personal favorite because “Lahat po idol ng anak ko!” Meanwhile, Katrina sent a special message to her bias Stell: “Good luck and good job! Hoping you grow as an individual but also as a group.”

Fans like Apple were also thrilled to see rap icons like Flow G. It’s clear that the rapper has left a positive impact on Apple who proudly proclaimed, “Idol! Nakaka-inspire!”

While the concert was open to the public, Puregold kept their loyal members in mind for this major musical event. VIP and VVIP tickets that offered seated views of the concert were sold at select Puregold stories in Bacolod and Iloilo on October 5. This was Puregold’s way of giving back to everyday Puregold members that wanted the very best of the concert experience.

Furthermore, several lucky winners also claimed VIP passes given away by Puregold’s partner brands that had booths set up at the concert venue. Even more giveaways awaited Perks and Aling Puring members, as well. The first 2,000 to register for the concert received a free loot bag containing P300 worth of groceries to take home after the concert.

With the lively music, giveaways and promos, revelers at Puregold’s Sari-Sari Store MassKaravan and Concert felt a real sense of Pinoy celebration. The panalo stories of the musicians, the fans, and Puregold itself came together to create a night to remember for everyone that attended.

