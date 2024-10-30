In response to the effects caused by Typhoon Kristine, Pag-IBIG Fund has announced the availability of its Calamity Loan program and Housing Loan payment moratorium to assist affected members.

Members residing or working in areas declared under a state of calamity – including areas in Region IV-A, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley Region, Region V, Region VIII, and NCR – may apply for Calamity Loans and one-month Housing Loan payment Moratorium to alleviate their financial difficulties and allocate their funds toward more immediate recovery needs.

“Pag-IBIG Fund is here to provide support to our Filipino workers who are facing financial difficulties caused by Typhoon Kristine through the availability of the Calamity Loan and the grant of one-month housing loan payment moratorium. We want to provide relief to our members in the hardest-hit areas as they recover from the impact of the typhoon. In line with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s call, we are dedicated to extending all necessary support to help them recover and rebuild,” said Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and Chairperson of the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

The Pag-IBIG Calamity Loan is one of the agency’s Short-Term Loan programs designed to provide relief and support to members residing or working in areas declared under the State of Calamity. Qualified members can borrow up to 80% of their total Pag-IBIG Regular Savings, which consists of their monthly contributions, their employer’s contributions, and accumulated dividends earned. The loan is offered at a low annual interest rate of only 5.95%, with payment terms of 24 or 36 months, and the first payment deferred for three months.

For members who need financial assistance in areas not declared under a State of Calamity, the Pag-IBIG Multi-Purpose Loan is available to help them recover from the aftermath of the typhoon.

Meanwhile, under the one-month Housing Loan payment moratorium, payments on members’ Housing Loans or installments will be suspended for the approved period at no additional cost. Eligible members may applyfor the availment of the moratorium program until 31 December 2024, either through the Virtual Pag-IBIG or at the nearest Pag-IBIG branch.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta emphasized the readiness of Pag-IBIG Fund in providing aid to members affected by the calamity.

“We want to assure our members that we will remain proactive in helping them recover. Our immediate priority is to give them assistance in all the ways we can. Our Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels (LPOW) are scheduled to deploy in various areas in Quezon City, Valenzuela, Malabon, Laguna, Batangas, and Bicol.”

“Through our LPOW, Pag-IBIG members may submit their Calamity Loan applications to aid in their immediate recovery, file for insurance claims if their homes mortgaged under Pag-IBIG Fund are damaged, and file for a Housing Loan for major home repairs. Our members can always count on us for timely and reliable assistance, especially in times of need,” Acosta added.

Members may also apply for a Calamity Loan or Multi-Purpose Loan online through the Virtual Pag-IBIG.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.