Cebu Pacific (CEB) announces the signing of a landmark purchase agreement with Airbus and Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, for up to 152 A321neo aircraft, equipped with Pratt & Whitney GTF engines.

The agreement with Airbus covers firm orders for up to 102 A321neo, plus 50 A320neo Family purchase rights.

This acquisition — which has a minimum commitment of 70 aircraft — is the largest in Philippine aviation history, valued at approximately USD 24 billion (P1.4 trillion) based on list prices for the entire 152 aircraft order. This purchase agreement reflects CEB’s unwavering optimism for the future of air travel and steadfast commitment to meeting the evolving needs of passengers.

“The selection of Airbus and Pratt & Whitney underscores our focus on operational efficiency, sustainability, and innovation, ensuring that we continue to deliver the highest standards of service while significantly reducing our carbon footprint,” said Michael Szucs, chief executive officer at Cebu Pacific. “This milestone signals our ongoing dedication to expanding air travel accessibility and affordability, while supporting the Philippines’ broader economic growth and connectivity goals.”

Airbus said the purchase agreement is a testament to the airline’s confidence in its products and a positive signal for the aviation industry’s recovery.

“The A320 Family has supported Cebu Pacific’s domestic and short-haul international network growth over the last two decades. We’re grateful to the airline for its continued endorsement of our bestselling single-aisle product line. The A321neo is highly regarded for its unparalleled economics, performance and fuel efficiency. We’re confident that these additional A321neo will contribute strongly to the all-Airbus operator’s next phase of expansion as one of Asia-Pacific’s leading low-cost carriers,” said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, executive vice-president for sales of commercial aircraft business at Airbus.

“This latest order demonstrates the growing opportunities for aviation in the Philippines and the larger Asia Pacific region. The GTF engine will enable Cebu Pacific to continue to expand the number of routes it offers to passengers, while delivering industry-leading fuel efficiency and sustainability benefits,” said Rick Deurloo, president of commercial engines at Pratt & Whitney.

CEB was advised by Blue Skies Consultants on the new transactions with Airbus and Pratt & Whitney.

