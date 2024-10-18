Electronic Commerce Payment, Inc. (ECPay) executive Raymund Jude Aguilar is leading the Philippines’ biggest business conference happening on Oct. 22-23 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Pasay City.

Consul Enunina V. Mangio, the President of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), announced the appointment of Mr. Aguilar as Chairman of the 50th Philippine Business Conference & Expo (PBC&E) following an executive session that unanimously voted him for the position. Mr. Aguilar is also the Vice-President of the PCCI and Director for International Affairs.

“We are glad that Jude accepted the challenge of leading this year’s conference. We know the task ahead is daunting but we trust in his expertise, competence, and commitment to lead and deliver, especially now that we are celebrating the golden year of PBC&E,” Ms. Mangio said.

The 50th PBC&E banners “Embracing Innovation. Empowering Business. Enriching Lives.” It looks back on the role of PBC&E over the years in promoting a transformative agenda for the country and how it has strategically positioned businesses to take advantage of new and emerging opportunities.

“I am honored for the trust and at the same time excited for the job. I will do everything I can with the support of my colleagues and the hardworking secretariat to make this conference bigger, better, and bolder,” Mr. Aguilar said, who is currently a director of ECPay, Inc., the largest e-payments service provider in the Philippines with over 500,000 touch points and outlets nationwide.

The PBC&E is an annual business event organized by the PCCI that serves as a venue for policymakers, business leaders, international partners, academe, and MSMEs to meet, discuss issues and come up with policy recommendations to help create a business environment that is sustainable and resilient.

It traditionally opens with the Vice-President of the Philippines delivering a keynote address and concludes with the President of the Philippines receiving a set of policy recommendations that emanate from PCCI members, local chambers, and industry partners.

Aside from ECPay, Mr. Aguilar is also a founder and director of several companies including Recycle Plus, Inc. (RPI), a waste management and recycling company; GATE Distribution Enterprise, Inc., an accredited major distributor of telco and online gaming products and services in the Philippines; WERRA Logistics, Inc., AXIOS Ventures, Inc., Genzai Corp. and Pharmaco, Inc.

Mr. Aguilar finished his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of the Philippines and took his Masters in Business Administration from the Asian Institute of Management (AIM).

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.