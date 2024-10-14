The 7th edition of Industrial Transformation ASIA- PACIFIC (ITAP) — a HANNOVER MESSE event, organized by Constellar with international partner Deutsche Messe, will take place from Oct. 14-16, 2024 at Singapore EXPO. Against the backdrop of national policies driving Artificial Intelligence (AI) development and industry adoption 1 for long-term business and environmental sustainability, this year’s event will focus on the transformative power of AI in advancing regenerative manufacturing. As a tech enabler, AI optimises resources and processes to achieve ESG goals while balancing business growth and environmental preservation. AI-driven solutions enhance operational efficiency and resilience, improve workplace safety, reduce waste, and help align manufacturing operations with sustainability targets, paving the way for a greener future.

ITAP is the region’s premier showcase of manufacturing solutions, as well as launchpad for innovations. This year it will feature over 400 products and solution showcases from over 30 countries, including leading industry players such as Amazon Web Services, Azbil Corp., Delta Electronics, Jungheinrich Singapore, Red Hat, SAP, Siemens, and many others. Regional and country pavilions from China, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and the UK will also foster cross-border networking, collaboration and knowledge exchange in one vibrant marketplace.

Launch of First Industry Whitepaper Detailing AI Adoption Approach

ITAP 2024 will launch its first industry-specific whitepaper, “Regenerative Manufacturing — Unlocking ASEAN’s Growth through Design and AI,” developed in partnership with Kearney. The first of its kind targeted at accelerating the technological transformation of ASEAN’s manufacturing industries, more than 350 mid-to-senior-level executives across various manufacturing industries, including CxO-level executives, participated in the surveys and interviews. The whitepaper explores how optimizing product design and integrating AI-enabled solutions can unlock regenerative manufacturing, offering ASEAN manufacturers a compelling pathway to rapid growth.

The whitepaper identifies key trends crucial for manufacturers in the region to capture growth opportunities, providing actionable steps to kick-start regenerative manufacturing. For instance, nearly 60% of respondents identified AI investment as the most prevalent manufacturing trend, followed by focuses on ESG and long-term sustainability at nearly 50%. The steps highlighted in the whitepaper aim to balance profitability with environmental sustainability, helping manufacturers transform for long-term growth. The whitepaper also showcases case studies from industries where regenerative practices will be essential.

“There is a golden opportunity for ASEAN manufacturers to capture US$1.2 trillion in growth, and companies must ensure they are well-positioned for this. The journey toward regenerative manufacturing will be iterative, evolving with continuous learning and adaptation. As a trusted adviser to leading companies globally, Kearney is proud to drive transformative impact through Regenerative Manufacturing,” said Mr. Keat Yap, Asia-Pacific Co-Lead, Operations and Performance, Kearney.

A more detailed sharing on the Whitepaper will be conducted by report authors Keat Yap, Partner and Young Han Koh, Principal, both from Kearney at 11.40 a.m. on Day 1 at the Industrial Transformation Forum (ITF).

Learn about AI Implementation with ITAP’s AI Discovery Journey and at the Industrial Transformation Forum

With close to 90% of the Whitepaper respondents indicating AI investment as critical, while only 23% are leading in AI adoption, ITAP 2024 has curated an AI Discovery Journey for attendees to discover practical applications of AI across the entire manufacturing value chain. Attendees can discover actionable insights and tools to integrate AI in their operations, as well as explore AI solutions, regardless of where they are on their digital transformation journey.

AI integration also takes center stage at this year’s Industrial Transformation Forum. Supported by Strategic Knowledge Partners Deloitte, Kearney, and McKinsey & Company, the two-day conference provides attendees with comprehensive insights and best practices from over 60 influential global thought leaders. Key themes include:

Leading The Intersection of Leadership, Digital Transformation, and Manufacturing Complexity with AI

Digitalizing with Secure AI-Powered Intelligent Operations

Crafting Human-Centric Smart Manufacturing Strategies Empowered by AI

Aligning Sustainable Manufacturing Practices with AI-Powered Solutions

Harnessing AI Technology for Building Antifragile Supply Chains

Attendees can check out new launches by Cantier X.O by Cantier Systems and FORXAI Mirror by Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia; as well as other smart and AI-powered showcases such as the SAP Business AI in supply chain by SAP, Senseye Predictive Maintenance and asset intelligence by Siemens, Contentserv Product Experience Cloud by Contentserv Inc., NMS-AIoT Application Server by Planet Technology Corp., AI Autopilot and Innoglas by Innowave Tech, and many more.

“Business AI has the potential to drive significant value for our customers and partners, particularly in the industrial space, creating resiliency for the supply chain. At ITAP 2024, SAP will showcase how companies can ‘bring out their best’ by transforming supply chains with AI-driven insights, recommendations, and automation that’s integrated right into specific business processes. Visitors can experience SAP Business AI in action and learn all about our latest industry innovations, including GROW with SAP, SAP Digital Supply Chain, and sustainability solutions,” said Peter Moore, Chief Revenue Officer, Enterprise Cloud, SAP Asia Pacific Japan.

Siemens will also be organizing an Industrial AI networking session on Day 1 (Oct. 14) to connect with existing and potential customers. An early AI pioneer since the 1970s, and with decades of experience in discrete and process industries, Siemens is committed to enabling companies to drive transformation effectively by making industrial-grade AI accessible without the need for specialised AI expertise. This is the 6th year that Siemens has participated in ITAP.

“As a forerunner in developing and using Industrial AI, Siemens has long worked to improve the capabilities of AI in product and production design, operations and service delivery. At ITAP 2024, we will demonstrate how small and medium enterprises can transform their business by harnessing the power of AI to revolutionize the way they design, develop, manufacture and operate,” said Isabel Chong, Senior Vice-President, ASEAN — Digital Industries, Siemens.

Other Key Highlights @ ITAP 2024

ITAP 2024 will welcome the first ever DEXPO Robotics Zone @ ITAP, occupying over 500 square meters with 10 renowned Chinese robotics experts2 showcasing how AI and advanced robotics, such as intelligent robots and smart logistics solutions, are driving automation, boosting efficiency and transforming the future of manufacturing. DEXPO, in collaboration with Chinese government agencies and organisations, organizes the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), one of the most influential AI events within the global tech, science, and industry ecosystem; and the China International Industry Fair (CIIF), one of the largest-in-scale industrial events in China showcasing latest materials, technologies and solutions to enhance the entire spectrum of smart and sustainable manufacturing supply chain.

Technologies on showcase include collaborative robots (cobots) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for automotive, semiconductors, and healthcare industries; automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), and vision-guided robotic systems for warehouse and logistics automation; industrial high-precision sensors for robotics, automotive, and medical sectors; and more.

ITAP 2024 will also be hosting the inaugural Red Hat Tech Summit by Red Hat Asia Pacific, one of the world’s leading providers of enterprise open-source solutions. The industry-driven summit features in-depth workshops on leveraging transformative technologies to shape tomorrow’s factories, cost-effective industrial architecture design, cutting-edge cybersecurity strategies for automation systems and an interactive session on Red Hat OpenShift AI and its manufacturing use cases.

Attendees can also gain in-depth insights into the future of manufacturing and explore cutting-edge innovations at the following:

InnoX stage , a new show-and-tell platform for presentations and interactive sessions led by exhibitors with new launches from DELTA, MISUMI South East Asia and O2 Network, showcases from local and regional R&D institutions, and product pitches from start-ups such as Augmentus, Autentica, Circular Unite, GAIA Tech, InnoArk, Invisu, Myrlabs, River Venture Studio and more.

Industrial Innovation Stage , focusing on the latest market and technology trends, collaborations and country-specific strategies to transform the nations’ manufacturing sectors. Sharing their experiences and knowledge are exhibitors from Singapore, Germany, Vietnam, and the UK, including AWS, Azbil, Red Hat, Contentserv, and Power Solutions.

Thematic Zones and Industry-Led Pavilions , spotlighting cutting-edge innovations, smart solutions and their applications by key industry players to drive industry excellence and collaboration in various manufacturing clusters.

These include live demonstrations in the Industrial Transformation Experience Zone (by Singapore Polytechnic), Intelligent Sustainable Connecting Hub (by Delta) and Intralogistics Experience Zone (by Jungheinrich), as well as the Made-In-China Pavilion (by Focus Technology Group), Startup AM Pavilion (by NAMIC) and Smart Manufacturing Pavilion (by GSR United). For instance, Singapore Polytechnic’s Company & Workforce Transformation (SP CWT) initiative will be showcasing end-to-end solutions to support enterprise innovation.

